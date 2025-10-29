Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Kat Marie Alvarez, RN, MBA, a nationally recognized healthcare leader, today announced the launch of KATALYST & Co., an integrated platform that unites strategic advisory services, capital deployment, and global operational execution. The company begins operations with $10 million in funding to drive its mission of advancing healthcare transformation through innovation and accountability.

Alvarez, who founded the company's now clinical division Katalyst Health in 2018, has spent decades leading change across the healthcare landscape. Her experience includes more than $5 billion in healthcare transactions, $2.7 billion in profit and loss responsibility, and the management of more than 12 million health plan members.

"Healthcare in the U.S. is at a crossroads," said Alvarez. "I founded KATALYST & Co. to serve as a performance multiplier that helps providers, payers, sponsors, and tech innovators grow intelligently, deliver responsibly, and scale sustainably. With the $10 million initial round of funding, KATALYST & Co. is poised to shape the next era of healthcare, improving efficiency and innovation while honoring patients and those who care for them."

Alvarez's career spans leadership roles across major payers and providers, including executive positions as chief operating officer and chief strategy officer. Drawing on this extensive experience, KATALYST & Co. is uniquely positioned to build the next generation of care ecosystem.

For investors, including private equity firms and individual stakeholders, the platform delivers industry insight, market analysis, and operational expertise.

For payers, such as health plans and third-party administrators, KATALYST & Co. strengthens value-based care models to improve both financial and clinical outcomes.

For technology innovators, the firm provides commercialization support for health technology solutions, helping emerging technologies achieve scale and market readiness.

For provider groups, hospitals and healthcare systems, KATALYST & Co. helps design and implement strategies that elevate care delivery, operational efficiency, and patient experience.

A driving force behind KATALYST & Co.'s mission is the national shift toward value-based care (VBC), a model that rewards improved outcomes rather than the volume of services provided. As the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) advances toward full VBC implementation by 2030, KATALYST & Co. equips organizations to adapt and thrive amid widespread industry disruption from artificial intelligence, policy shifts, consolidation, and competition.

To guide clients through this transformation, KATALYST & Co. delivers expertise in strategic growth, investment advisory, global business process outsourcing and care delivery support, end-to-end value-based care infrastructure through Katalyst Health, and AI-powered technology enablement.

While the firm's focus is on multiplying organizational performance, its foundation remains firmly anchored in the belief that people, patients, clinicians, and innovators belong at the center of every decision.

"We believe healthcare is a right, not a privilege," said Alvarez. "That conviction guides every partnership we take on and every system we help build."

Andrew Kaplan, Partner at Bain Capital, added, "Kat has a unique set of experiences that reach across the payer and care delivery ecosystem. Her patient-first mindset, combined with deep insights for where the market is heading, has consistently added value across multiple important efforts. She brings clarity and momentum to every engagement."

KATALYST & Co. builds healthcare systems that honor people, deliver results, and move the industry forward. Founded by industry leader Kat Marie Alvarez, the firm partners with investors, payers, providers, and innovators to achieve measurable growth and sustainable transformation.





Healthcare leader, Kat Marie Alvarez, announces KATALYST & Co., a new healthcare transformation and investment firm that serves as a performance multiplier that helps providers, payers, sponsors, and tech innovators grow intelligently, deliver responsibly, and scale sustainably.



