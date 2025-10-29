Maxon Computers: Maxon Strengthens Growth Strategy with Appointment of Ksenia Kolchina as Vice President of Marketing

Kolchina joins to drive Maxon's growth vision, fueling expansion into new industries and markets while reinforcing the company's creative foundation.

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Maxon , maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects, and more, today announced the appointment of Ksenia Kolchina as Vice President of Marketing. The newly created role unites Maxon's world-class creative tools, data-driven strategy, and passionate community, signaling the next chapter in the company's mission to grow with and for the creators who inspire its innovation. Kolchina's arrival comes as the company looks ahead to 2026, a year focused on sustainable expansion into new regions and markets, including the wider launch into Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC).

Kolchina joins Maxon after leading brand and growth marketing at Audible Europe, an Amazon company, and holding senior roles across TV, film, gaming, streaming, and music software. Her background combines a deep appreciation for creative culture with an analytical, results-driven mindset - a blend that mirrors Maxon's unique position at the crossroads of technology and artistry.

"Throughout my career, I've worked with creators - filmmakers, musicians, authors, and artists - people whose craft and passion drive cultural change as well as industry growth," said Ksenia Kolchina, VP of Marketing at Maxon. "My experience has afforded me the opportunity to see firsthand how product innovation translates into creative output, and this is exactly what drew me to Maxon. It was immediately clear to me how engaged the company and its leadership are in the future of creators' craft. I was especially drawn to the team's stance on its role in the age of AI, seeing it as a powerful enabling tool - not a replacement for human talent. I'm excited to join a team that is so passionate about developing products that foster boundless creative expression."

Kolchina's role will focus on shaping a global marketing function that supports Maxon's long-term vision: connecting product excellence with creative empowerment, while amplifying the brand's resonance in different regions and markets.

"Ksenia brings a rare balance of creative intuition and strategic depth that perfectly complements Maxon's ethos. Her understanding of the creator community, combined with her experience leading global growth, reinforces the foundation we've built over the years," said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "Our approach has always been thoughtful and deliberate, growing in ways that strengthen both our products and our people, users and employees alike. With Ksenia on board, we're ready to take that vision even further while staying true to what makes Maxon unique."

Looking ahead to 2026, Maxon is building on its strong year-over-year growth by expanding into new industries and markets, while strengthening its regional footprint across APAC and EMEA. Building on its June 2025 introduction into AEC , Maxon will broaden its presence in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sector, with the official public launch of its real-time cinematic rendering technology to architectural visualization (ArchViz) coming spring 2026. For more information, visit: https://www.maxon.net/archviz .

