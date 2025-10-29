Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering Ltd. Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Caterers in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering Ltd., a leader in mobile catering and authentic Alberta barbeque cuisine, has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Caterers category for Southern Alberta. This recognition reflects the company's dedication to quality food, exceptional service, and creating memorable dining experiences for events across Calgary and beyond.

Since its beginnings, Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering has built its reputation on a simple but powerful commitment: to deliver homemade barbeque cuisine with an attention to detail and professional efficiency that surpasses expectations. Whether serving a backyard celebration, a corporate gathering, or a rooftop reception, the company provides a self-sustainable cooking environment that ensures flawless service and consistent quality, no matter the venue.

Serving Up Authentic Alberta Barbeque

At the heart of Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering is a menu designed to showcase Alberta's finest ingredients. Featuring "hot off the grill" AAA Alberta beef, chicken, and pork, the company is known for flavourful dishes that highlight freshness and quality. A standout on the menu is the Rocky Mountain Smokin' Sausage, a signature item made from a treasured family recipe that has become a crowd favourite at countless events.

By using only the best ingredients, Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering ensures every dish meets the highest standard. "We don't settle for less, and we don't think our customers should either," says the leadership team at Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering. "Great food begins with great ingredients, and our commitment to sourcing locally and responsibly has always been at the core of what we do."

Catering That Goes Beyond the Plate

What sets Rocky Mountain BBQ apart is its ability to create full-service catering experiences that are seamless from start to finish. The team provides everything needed to make an event successful, from setup to clean-up, while maintaining strict sanitation and hygiene standards. Their self-sufficient mobile kitchens allow them to serve in nearly any setting-be it a backyard, park, rooftop, or remote outdoor location.

This adaptability has made Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering a favourite for weddings, corporate events, community gatherings, and private parties. By blending professionalism with a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, the company helps hosts create events where guests can focus on enjoying themselves while every detail of the meal is taken care of.

Recognition Rooted in Trust and Quality

Winning the Consumer Choice Award is an achievement that reflects both consistent excellence and the confidence of the Calgary community. The award is based on independent research that evaluates customer satisfaction, brand reputation, and overall business performance in the local market.

"We are honoured to be recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award," says the Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering team. "For us, this award reflects the trust our clients place in us to deliver outstanding food and service. It motivates us to keep raising the bar and creating unforgettable experiences for every event we cater."

Bringing People Together Through Food

For Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering, barbeque is more than a meal-it's an experience that brings people together. Whether it's the aroma of sizzling steak on the grill, the sight of a perfectly plated dish, or the warm hospitality of the team, every element is designed to create a sense of celebration and community.

This philosophy has guided the company for years and continues to resonate with clients who seek more than just a caterer-they want a partner who can make their event truly special. By combining culinary skill with a customer-first approach, Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering has become a trusted name in Calgary's catering industry.

Continuing a Tradition of Excellence

Looking forward, Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering remains committed to delivering the best in mobile dining. With a focus on expanding menu options, maintaining top-tier service standards, and continuing to innovate in mobile catering, the company is well-positioned to serve Calgary for years to come.

"This recognition inspires us to continue growing while staying true to what has always set us apart-delicious Alberta barbeque, professional service, and a genuine passion for helping people celebrate life's special moments," the team reflects.

About Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering Ltd.

Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering Ltd. is a Calgary-based catering company specializing in authentic Alberta barbeque cuisine. Known for its mobile, self-sufficient kitchens and attention to detail, the company offers a wide range of dishes including AAA Alberta beef, chicken, pork, and its signature Rocky Mountain Smokin' Sausage. Serving weddings, corporate events, private parties, and community gatherings, Rocky Mountain BBQ is dedicated to delivering memorable dining experiences with quality, care, and professionalism. Learn more at www.rockymountainbbq.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

