PR Newswire
29.10.2025 13:30 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boeing Reports Third Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2025

  • 737 stabilized production at 38 per month; jointly agreed with FAA in October to increase to 42 per month
  • Revenue increased to $23.3 billion primarily reflecting 160 commercial deliveries
  • Earnings reflects impact of $4.9 billion charge associated with updated 777X certification timing
  • Operating cash flow of $1.1 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* of $0.2 billion
  • Total company backlog grew to $636 billion, including over 5,900 commercial airplanes

Table 1. Summary Financial Results


Third Quarter




Nine Months



(Dollars in Millions, except per share data)


2025

2024

Change


2025

2024

Change














Revenues


$23,270

$17,840

30 %

$65,515

$51,275

28 %











GAAP













Loss from operations


($4,781)

($5,761)

NM


($4,496)

($6,937)

NM

Operating margins


(20.5)

%

(32.3)

%

NM


(6.9)

%

(13.5)

%

NM

Net loss


($5,339)

($6,174)

NM


($5,982)

($7,968)

NM

Diluted loss per share


($7.14)

($9.97)

NM


($8.25)

($12.91)

NM

Operating cash flow


$1,123

($1,345)

NM


($266)

($8,630)

NM














Non-GAAP*













Core operating loss


($5,049)

($5,989)

NM


($5,283)

($7,769)

NM

Core operating margins


(21.7)

%

(33.6)

%

NM


(8.1)

%

(15.2)

%

NM

Core loss per share


($7.47)

($10.44)

NM


($9.22)

($14.52)

NM


*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] recorded third quarter revenue of $23.3 billion, reflecting improved operational performance and higher commercial delivery volume. GAAP loss per share of ($7.14) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($7.47) primarily reflect a pre-tax earnings charge of $4.9 billion on the 777X program, which increased the loss per share by $6.45. The company reported operating cash flow of $1.1 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* of $0.2 billion. Total company backlog at quarter end was $636 billion.

"With a sustained focus on safety and quality, we achieved important milestones in our recovery as we generated positive free cash flow in the quarter and jointly agreed with the FAA in October to increase 737 production to 42 per month," said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive officer. "While we are disappointed in the 777X schedule delay, the airplane continues to perform well in flight testing, and we remain focused on the work ahead to complete our development programs and stabilize our operations in order to fully recover our company's performance and restore trust with all of our stakeholders."

Table 2. Cash Flow


Third Quarter


Nine Months

(Millions)


2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating cash flow


$1,123

($1,345)

($266)

($8,630)

Less additions to property, plant & equipment


($885)

($611)

($1,986)

($1,582)

Free cash flow*


$238

($1,956)

($2,252)

($10,212)

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow was $1.1 billion in the quarter reflecting higher commercial deliveries, as well as working capital timing.

Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances


Quarter End

(Billions)


3Q 2025


2Q 2025

Cash and investments in marketable securities 1


$23.0

$23.0

Consolidated debt


$53.4

$53.3


1 Marketable securities consist primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $23.0 billion, which remained stable compared to the prior quarter. The company maintains access to credit facilities of $10.0 billion, which remain undrawn.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

Table 4. Commercial Airplanes


Third Quarter




Nine Months



(Dollars in Millions)


2025

2024

Change


2025

2024

Change














Deliveries


160

116

38 %

440

291

51 %











Revenues


$11,094

$7,443

49 %

$30,115

$18,099

66 %

Loss from operations


($5,353)

($4,021)

NM


($6,447)

($5,879)

NM

Operating margins


(48.3)

%

(54.0)

%

NM


(21.4)

%

(32.5)

%

NM

Commercial Airplanes third quarter revenue increased to $11.1 billion primarily reflecting higher deliveries. Third quarter operating margin was impacted by a charge on the 777X program.

The 737 program stabilized production at 38 per month in the quarter and jointly agreed with the Federal Aviation Administration in October to increase to 42 per month. The 787 program continued stabilizing production at seven per month and progressed on previously-announced investments to expand South Carolina operations. During the quarter, the company updated its assessment of the 777-9 certification timeline and now anticipates first delivery in 2027, resulting in a pre-tax earnings charge of $4.9 billion.

Commercial Airplanes booked 161 net orders in the quarter, including 50 787 airplanes for Turkish Airlines and 30 737-8 airplanes for Norwegian Group. Commercial Airplanes delivered 160 airplanes, the highest quarterly total since 2018, and backlog included over 5,900 airplanes valued at $535 billion.

Defense, Space & Security

Table 5. Defense, Space & Security


Third Quarter




Nine Months



(Dollars in Millions)


2025

2024

Change


2025

2024

Change














Revenues


$6,902

$5,536

25 %

$19,817

$18,507

7 %

Earnings/(loss) from operations


$114

($2,384)

NM


$379

($3,146)

NM

Operating margins


1.7

%

(43.1)

%

NM


1.9

%

(17.0)

%

NM

Defense, Space & Security third quarter revenue of $6.9 billion and operating margin of 1.7 percent reflect stabilizing operational performance and higher volume.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security secured a contract from the U.S. Space Force to enhance strategic satellite communication capabilities and partnered with the Royal Australian Air Force to successfully demonstrate autonomous operational capabilities of the MQ-28 Ghost Bat. Backlog at Defense, Space & Security grew to $76 billion with 20 percent representing orders from customers outside the U.S.

Global Services

Table 6. Global Services


Third Quarter




Nine Months



(Dollars in Millions)


2025

2024

Change


2025

2024

Change














Revenues


$5,370

$4,901

10 %

$15,714

$14,835

6 %

Earnings from operations


$938

$834

12 %

$2,930

$2,620

12 %

Operating margins


17.5

%

17.0

%

0.5 pts


18.6

%

17.7

%

0.9 pts

Global Services third quarter revenue was $5.4 billion driven by higher volume. Operating margin of 17.5 percent primarily reflects favorable commercial volume and mix.

In the quarter, Global Services captured an award from the U.S. Navy for the repair of F/A-18 aircraft landing gear and announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Korean Air focused on advancing predictive maintenance analytics.

Additional Financial Information

Table 7. Additional Financial Information


Third Quarter


Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions)


2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues









Unallocated items, eliminations and other


($96)

($40)

($131)

($166)

Loss from operations









Unallocated items, eliminations and other


($748)

($418)

($2,145)

($1,364)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


$268

$228

$787

$832

Other income, net


$276

$265

$924

$790

Interest and debt expense


($694)

($728)

($2,112)

($1,970)

Effective tax rate


(2.7)

%

0.8

%

(5.2)

%

1.8

%

Unallocated items, eliminations and other primarily reflects timing of allocations.

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Earnings/(Loss), Core Operating Margins and Core Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Core operating earnings/(loss) is defined as GAAP Earnings/(loss) from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margins is defined as Core operating earnings/(loss) expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings/(loss) per share is defined as GAAP Diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding the net earnings/(loss) per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins and core earnings/(loss) per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided on page 12 and 13.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is GAAP operating cash flow reduced by capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. See Table 2 on page 2 for a reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating cash flow.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof, generally can be used to help identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, industry projections and outlooks, plans, objectives and goals, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate.

These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, production quality issues, commercial airplane production rates, our ability to successfully develop and certify new aircraft or new derivative aircraft, and the ability of our aircraft to meet stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government, as well as the government shutdown and/or significant delays in U.S. government appropriations; (5) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of highly skilled labor and raw materials; (6) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (7) competition within our markets; (8) our non-U.S. operations and sales to non-U.S. customers, including tariffs, trade restrictions and government actions; (9) changes in accounting estimates; (10) our pending acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (Spirit), including the satisfaction of closing conditions in the expected timeframe or at all; (11) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures, including anticipated synergies and quality improvements related to our pending acquisition of Spirit; (12) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (13) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (14) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (15) contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (16) management of a complex, global IT infrastructure; (17) compromised or unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; (18) potential business disruptions, including threats to physical security or our information technology systems, extreme weather (including effects of climate change) or other acts of nature, and pandemics or other public health crises; (19) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government inquiries or investigations; (20) potential environmental liabilities; (21) effects of climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to such change; (22) credit rating agency actions and our ability to effectively manage our liquidity; (23) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (24) the adequacy of our insurance coverage; (25) customer and aircraft concentration in our customer financing portfolio; (26) the dilutive effect of future issuances of our common stock; and (27) the preferential treatment of our 6.00% mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:






Investor Relations:


Eric Hill or David Dufault [email protected]

Communications:


Wilson Chow [email protected]

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended
September 30


Three months ended
September 30

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

2025

2024



2025

2024


Sales of products

$54,911

$41,326



$19,642

$14,534


Sales of services

10,604

9,949



3,628

3,306


Total revenues

65,515

51,275



23,270

17,840










Cost of products

(54,522)

(43,384)



(22,737)

(18,413)


Cost of services

(8,516)

(8,293)



(2,908)

(2,934)


Total costs and expenses

(63,038)

(51,677)



(25,645)

(21,347)



2,477

(402)



(2,375)

(3,507)


Income/(loss) from operating investments, net

42

59



14

(15)


General and administrative expense

(4,427)

(3,623)



(1,522)

(1,085)


Research and development expense, net

(2,651)

(2,976)



(897)

(1,154)


Gain/(loss) on dispositions, net

63

5



(1)


Loss from operations

(4,496)

(6,937)



(4,781)

(5,761)


Other income, net

924

790



276

265


Interest and debt expense

(2,112)

(1,970)



(694)

(728)


Loss before income taxes

(5,684)

(8,117)



(5,199)

(6,224)


Income tax (expense)/benefit

(298)

149



(140)

50


Net loss

(5,982)

(7,968)



(5,339)

(6,174)


Less: net earnings/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

3

(16)



(2)

(4)


Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders

(5,985)

(7,952)



(5,337)

(6,170)


Less: mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends
accumulated during the period

259




87


Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders

($6,244)

($7,952)



($5,424)

($6,170)


Basic loss per share

($8.25)

($12.91)



($7.14)

($9.97)


Diluted loss per share

($8.25)

($12.91)



($7.14)

($9.97)


The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)


(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

September 30
2025



December 31
2024


Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$6,173

$13,801


Short-term and other investments

16,811

12,481


Accounts receivable, net

3,314

2,631


Unbilled receivables, net

9,032

8,363


Current portion of financing receivables, net




207


Inventories

82,425

87,550


Other current assets, net

2,904

2,965


Assets held for sale

1,473



Total current assets

122,132

127,998


Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net

245

314


Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $23,470 and
$22,925

12,078

11,412


Goodwill

7,281

8,084


Acquired intangible assets, net

1,495

1,957


Deferred income taxes

44

185


Investments

1,050

999


Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $947 and $1,085

5,698

5,414


Total assets

$150,023

$156,363


Liabilities and equity




Accounts payable

$11,732

$11,364


Accrued liabilities

24,364

24,103


Advances and progress billings

57,962

60,333


Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

8,742

1,278


Liabilities held for sale

524



Total current liabilities

103,324

97,078


Deferred income taxes

191

122


Accrued retiree health care

2,086

2,176


Accrued pension plan liability, net

5,714

5,997


Other long-term liabilities

2,350

2,318


Long-term debt

44,611

52,586


Total liabilities

158,276

160,277


Shareholders' equity:




Mandatory convertible preferred stock, 6.00% Series A, par value $1.00 -
20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,750,000 shares issued; aggregate
liquidation preference $5,750

6

6


Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized;
1,012,261,159 shares issued

5,061

5,061


Additional paid-in capital

19,218

18,964


Treasury stock, at cost - 252,587,506 and 263,044,840 shares

(31,109)

(32,386)


Retained earnings

9,118

15,362


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,544)

(10,915)


Total shareholders' deficit

(8,250)

(3,908)


Noncontrolling interests

(3)

(6)


Total equity

(8,253)

(3,914)


Total liabilities and equity

$150,023

$156,363


The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30

(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024


Cash flows - operating activities:




Net loss

($5,982)

($7,968)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities:






Non-cash items -


Share-based plans expense

343

310


Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contributions

1,173

1,315


Depreciation and amortization

1,417

1,327


Investment/asset impairment charges, net

32

48


Gain on dispositions, net

(63)

(5)


777X and 767 reach-forward losses

5,140

3,006


Other charges and credits, net

217

270


Changes in assets and liabilities -


Accounts receivable

(836)

(275)


Unbilled receivables

(679)

(1,042)


Advances and progress billings

(2,065)

1,666


Inventories

(116)

(6,854)


Other current assets

227

(26)


Accounts payable

539

122


Accrued liabilities

574

327


Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred

93

(282)


Other long-term liabilities

(294)

(228)


Pension and other postretirement plans

(436)

(736)


Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net

274

258


Other

176

137


Net cash used by operating activities

(266)

(8,630)


Cash flows - investing activities:




Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment

(1,986)

(1,582)


Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

5

46


Acquisitions, net of cash acquired




(50)


Proceeds from dispositions

35


Contributions to investments

(36,337)

(1,751)


Proceeds from investments

32,674

4,546


Supplier notes receivable

(292)

(494)


Repayments on supplier notes receivable




40


Purchase of distribution rights




(88)


Other




(14)


Net cash (used)/provided by investing activities

(5,901)

653


Cash flows - financing activities:




New borrowings

138

10,120


Debt repayments

(721)

(4,824)


Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements

(28)

(73)


Dividends paid on mandatory convertible preferred stock

(244)


Other

43

15


Net cash (used)/provided by financing activities

(812)

5,238


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

39

8


Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted

(6,940)

(2,731)


Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year

13,822

12,713


Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period

6,882

9,982


Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments

709

21


Cash & cash equivalents at end of period

$6,173

$9,961


The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Summary of Business Segment Data

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended
September 30


Three months ended
September 30

(Dollars in millions)

2025

2024



2025

2024


Revenues:








Commercial Airplanes

$30,115

$18,099



$11,094

$7,443


Defense, Space & Security

19,817

18,507



6,902

5,536


Global Services

15,714

14,835



5,370

4,901


Unallocated items, eliminations and other

(131)

(166)



(96)

(40)


Total revenues

$65,515

$51,275



$23,270

$17,840


Loss from operations:








Commercial Airplanes

($6,447)

($5,879)



($5,353)

($4,021)


Defense, Space & Security

379

(3,146)



114

(2,384)


Global Services

2,930

2,620



938

834


Segment operating loss

(3,138)

(6,405)



(4,301)

(5,571)


Unallocated items, eliminations and other

(2,145)

(1,364)



(748)

(418)


FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

787

832



268

228


Loss from operations

(4,496)

(6,937)



(4,781)

(5,761)


Other income, net

924

790



276

265


Interest and debt expense

(2,112)

(1,970)



(694)

(728)


Loss before income taxes

(5,684)

(8,117)



(5,199)

(6,224)


Income tax (expense)/benefit

(298)

149



(140)

50


Net loss

(5,982)

(7,968)



(5,339)

(6,174)


Less: net earnings/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

3

(16)



(2)

(4)


Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders

(5,985)

(7,952)



(5,337)

(6,170)


Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends
accumulated during the period

259




87



Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders

($6,244)

($7,952)



($5,424)

($6,170)










Research and development expense, net:








Commercial Airplanes

$1,657

$1,852



$565

$779


Defense, Space & Security

618

728



198

234


Global Services

91

103



32

36


Other

285

293



102

105


Total research and development expense, net

$2,651

$2,976



$897

$1,154










Unallocated items, eliminations and other:








Share-based plans

($40)

$118



$11

$65


Deferred compensation

(150)

(100)



(70)

(51)


Amortization of previously capitalized interest

(64)

(70)



(22)

(24)


Research and development expense, net

(285)

(293)



(102)

(105)


Eliminations and other unallocated items

(1,606)

(1,019)



(565)

(303)


Sub-total (included in Core operating loss)

(2,145)

(1,364)



(748)

(418)


Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

588

608



198

148


Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

199

224



70

80


FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

787

832



$268

$228


Total

($1,358)

($532)



($480)

($190)


The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited)


Deliveries


Nine months ended
September 30


Three months ended
September 30

Commercial Airplanes


2025

2024



2025

2024

737


330

229



121

92

767


20

15



6

6

777


29

11



9

4

787


61

36



24

14

Total


440

291



160

116











Defense, Space & Security









AH-64 Apache (New)


14

10



8

7

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)


28

24



7

11

CH-47 Chinook (New)


1

2



-

-

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)


9

7



2

2

F-15 Models


7

10



3

3

F/A-18 Models


12

5



3

1

KC-46 Tanker


9

10



4

5

MH-139


6

3



1

3

P-8 Models


4

4



2

1

T-7A Red Hawk


-

1



-

1

Commercial Satellites


4

-



2

-

Total 1


94

76



32

34


1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications


Total backlog (Dollars in millions)






September 30
2025



December 31
2024

Commercial Airplanes






$534,613

$435,175

Defense, Space & Security






76,084

64,023

Global Services






24,634

21,403

Unallocated items, eliminations and other






357

735

Total backlog






$635,688

$521,336










Contractual backlog






$598,551

$498,802

Unobligated backlog






37,137

22,534

Total backlog






$635,688

$521,336

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating loss, core operating margins, and core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of loss from operations, operating margins, and diluted loss per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


Third Quarter 2025


Third Quarter 2024



$ millions

Per Share


$ millions

Per Share

Revenues


$23,270


$17,840



Loss from operations (GAAP)


(4,781)


(5,761)



Operating margins (GAAP)


(20.5)

%



(32.3)

%







FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:







Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


(198)


(148)



Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


(70)


(80)



FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


(268)


(228)



Core operating loss (non-GAAP)


($5,049)


($5,989)



Core operating margins (non-GAAP)


(21.7)

%



(33.6)

%







Diluted loss per share (GAAP)



($7.14)


($9.97)


Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


($198)

($0.26)

($148)


($0.24)


Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


(70)

(0.09)

(80)


(0.13)


Non-operating pension income


(42)

(0.06)

(123)


(0.20)


Non-operating postretirement income


(5)

(0.01)

(18)


(0.03)


Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1


66

0.09

77


0.13


Subtotal of adjustments


($249)

($0.33)

($292)


($0.47)


Core loss per share (non-GAAP)



($7.47)


($10.44)









Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in
millions)



759.9


618.6



1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate .

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating loss, core operating margins, and core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of loss from operations, operating margins, and diluted loss per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


Nine Months 2025


Nine Months 2024



$ millions

Per Share


$ millions

Per Share

Revenues


$65,515


$51,275



Loss from operations (GAAP)


(4,496)


(6,937)



Operating margins (GAAP)


(6.9)

%



(13.5)

%







FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:







Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


(588)


(608)



Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


(199)


(224)



FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


(787)


(832)



Core operating loss (non-GAAP)


($5,283)


($7,769)



Core operating margins (non-GAAP)


(8.1)

%

(15.2)

%







Diluted loss per share (GAAP)



($8.25)


($12.91)


Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


($588)

($0.78)

($608)


($0.99)


Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment


(199)

(0.26)

(224)


(0.36)


Non-operating pension income


(127)

(0.17)

(368)


(0.60)


Non-operating postretirement income


(14)

(0.02)

(55)


(0.09)


Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1


195

0.26

264


0.43


Subtotal of adjustments


($733)

($0.97)

($991)


($1.61)


Core loss per share (non-GAAP)



($9.22)


($14.52)









Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)



756.7


615.8



1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate .

SOURCE Boeing

© 2025 PR Newswire
