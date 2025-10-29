Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Hits 6,900 for First Time

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 29th

  • Stocks are little changed on Wednesday morning ahead of a busy day on Wall Street. The major averages posted record closes for a second straight day including the S&P 500 hitting an intraday record above 6,900.
  • Investors await the latest Fed decision on interest rates set to come out at 2 PM ET. Traders are anticipating a second straight cut and Fed Chair Powell's press conference at 2:30 PM ET.
  • Big tech earnings are in full swing as five Magnificent 7 companies will release quarterly figures over the next two days. Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta will release reports today.
  • AI-writing assistant Grammarly has announced a rebrand and a name change. The company revealed that it will now go by Superhuman, uniting its different platforms under one brand.

Opening Bell
Israeli Mapped in NY celebrates the impact of Israeli innovation on New York's economy

Closing Bell
Moody's (NYSE: MCO) celebrates the 125th anniversary of the company's first publication

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808273/NYSE_Market_Update_Oct_29.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5589707/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-hits-6-900-for-first-time-302598390.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.