Douglas A Gosselin: Douglas A. Gosselin Releases Mute Telemetry: Entangled Signals of Time and Place

Douglas A. Gosselin Releases Mute Telemetry: Entangled Signals of Time and Place, a Sequel That Turns Language Into a Weapon.

The author of the acclaimed Doctrine of Shadows and Phantom Patriot returns with the next installment in the Narravox series, where silence, control, and memory collide.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Douglas A. Gosselin, author of the acclaimed Doctrine of Shadows and the award-nominated Phantom Patriot, announces the release of his newest novel, Mute Telemetry: Entangled Signals of Time and Place. The book is the second in the Narravox series, which began with False Foreword: The Algorithm is the Weapon. In this sequel, Gosselin examines what happens when communication itself becomes contagious and when stories, once told, refuse to die.

A former military strategist turned novelist, Gosselin is known for precise, historically grounded storytelling and for his focus on moral consequence. His Secrets of the Republic series, beginning with Pawn to King's End, established him as a distinctive voice in historically rooted espionage fiction. His Southern Gothic novella The Hollow That Ate the Sun and the novels Phantom Patriot and Doctrine of Shadows received critical praise from Kirkus Reviews for tension, structure, and emotional resonance.

"Gosselin writes with the discipline of an analyst and the empathy of a witness. Mute Telemetry transforms silence into signal. Every word is measured, and every consequence is earned," said an advance editorial review.

Mute Telemetry continues Gosselin's exploration of how technology, memory, and morality intersect across eras. The story moves through containment failures and psychological unraveling. It blurs the line between history and possibility and shows how stories can become both evidence and contagion.

The question driving this novel is simple and devastating: "what if the story we are telling is already telling us?" said the author Douglas A. Gosselin. ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Gosselin is the author of The Hollow That Ate the Sun, Doctrine of Shadows, Phantom Patriot, and Pawn to King's End. A retired military strategist and genealogist, he writes fiction that fuses emotional precision with historical authenticity. Kirkus Reviews has praised his work for moral weight, clarity, and structural rigor. Gosselin lives in Texas, where he continues to explore the boundaries between silence, consequence, and truth.

