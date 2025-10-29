After Newport Beach Premiere, Sharp Sci-Fi Dramedy 'Lawyered Up' Makes Its New York Debut at Urbanworld

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Fresh off its world premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival, "Lawyered Up" will make its New York premiere at the Urbanworld Film Festival, one of the nation's leading showcases for diverse voices and visionary storytelling.

Written and directed by Tatiana Blackington James, "Lawyered Up" is a darkly funny look at human relationships in the age of artificial intelligence, featuring standout performances by a multi-racial cast. Virginia Reece plays a betrayed woman who finds solace in the arms of her charming divorce lawyer (a startlingly sculpted Jude Lanston) but must face the unsettling truth that there is no such thing as a perfect partner.

"A.I. chatbot boyfriends and girlfriends have surged in popularity," notes the writer-director. "Americans spend $28 billion yearly, and that's increasing exponentially. One in five young people already relies on bots for romantic or sexual fulfillment."

"Lawyered Up" features a powerhouse creative team including cinematographer Brett Juskalian (The Old Man, Wander Darkly), production designer Nya Patrinos, and composer Tim Seymour.

With a screenplay recognized by the Philip K. Dick Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Festival and Nantucket's Tony Cox Competition, the film's New York premiere at Urbanworld cements its growing festival momentum.

Tickets are on sale at Urbanworld.org. "Lawyered Up" is part of the shorts block Love & Robots, showing at 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

