Genesis Medical Detox Expands Into Kentucky, Bringing Compassionate, Medically Supervised Detox Services to Western Kentucky

MAYFIELD, KY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Genesis Medical Detox is proud to announce the opening of its newest location inside Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky. The Grand Opening Celebration will take place on Monday, November 3rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the hospital's 4th floor.

Genesis Medical Detox Expands into Kentucky

The new Genesis Medical Detox location will provide medically supervised detoxification services for adults ready to take the first step toward recovery from alcohol or substance use. The team of licensed medical professionals offers compassionate, individualized care in a safe and supportive environment, helping patients stabilize physically and emotionally before transitioning to the next level of treatment.

"We're honored to bring high-quality detox services to Western Kentucky," said a Genesis Medical Detox representative. "Our mission is to bridge the gap in care by ensuring that anyone seeking help for alcohol or substance use can access safe, supportive, and medically guided detox services close to home."

Genesis Medical Detox will accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most commercial insurance, helping ensure care is accessible to everyone. The program also provides transportation for clients within a 2.5-hour radius and can arrange to meet those outside that area, ensuring there's no gap in care for anyone seeking support.

The opening marks a significant step forward in addressing the need for detox services and recovery resources throughout Western Kentucky. Community members, healthcare professionals, and local leaders are invited to attend the grand opening to tour the facility, meet the team, and learn more about how Genesis Medical Detox is expanding access to care.

Event Details

What: Genesis Medical Detox Grand Opening

When: Monday, November 3, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: Jackson Purchase Medical Center - 4th Floor,1099 Medical Center Circle, Mayfield, KY 42066

Who: Open to the public, media, and community partners

About Genesis Medical Detox

Genesis Medical Detox provides comprehensive, medically supervised detox programs designed to help individuals safely withdraw from alcohol or substances and begin their recovery journey. With multiple locations across the region, Genesis is dedicated to ensuring every person has access to the care, comfort, and resources needed to achieve lasting wellness.

For more information, please visit GenesisMedicalDetox.com or contact:

Media Contact:

Garren Lawson

Business Development Representative

info@genesismedicaldetox.com

270-449-1329

SOURCE: Genesis Medical Detox

