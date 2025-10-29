Delivery Updates, Your Way: Dispatch Launches Customizable Notifications

The new feature gives customers control over which updates they receive and how they receive them.

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Dispatch , the leading last-mile logistics platform, has launched Customizable Notifications, a new capability that gives users full control over which delivery updates they receive and how they receive them. Built to cut through noise and surface only what matters, the feature enables logistics teams to stay informed, responsive, and efficient in real time.

What's New

Customizable Notifications introduce flexible settings designed for precision and visibility:

Select updates that matter: Choose from key delivery milestones such as driver assignment, arrival at pickup, delivery completion, and wait-time thresholds.

Choose your channel: Receive updates through email or view them instantly in the live web notification feed, directly within your dashboard.

Monitor delivery health in real-time: The new live web feed provides a dynamic, at-a-glance view of delivery status, allowing teams to quickly identify exceptions and take action. Users can easily opt in or out of specific alerts.

Why It Matters

Modern logistics teams need more than data; they need actionable visibility. Customizable Notifications are designed to reduce signal noise, eliminate unnecessary alerts, and ensure every stakeholder has the right information at the right moment.

"We've built this update to empower our customers with real-time control," said Joyce Schofield, VP of Product and UXD at Dispatch. "Teams can now tailor their noti?cation preferences to ?t their workflows--keeping communication clear, relevant, and timely."

The update also introduces a new "Wait Time Started" alert, improving transparency around additional charges and enabling faster, data-driven decision-making. This real-time insight helps customers act quickly, handing off items to drivers sooner and avoiding surprise fees.

By giving users full control of their communication preferences, Dispatch is helping teams work smarter, respond faster, and focus on what matters most--delivering results.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is redefining last-mile logistics for the enterprise business. As the premier B2B delivery platform, Dispatch empowers organizations with scalable, technology-driven solutions that streamline operations, deliver real-time visibility, and prove ROI. Through its robust delivery management software, seamless API integrations, and a reliable nationwide network of professional drivers, Dispatch enables businesses of all sizes to simplify and optimize their last-mile operations.

