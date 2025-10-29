UnCommon Farms and Total Acre Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate Services for Growers

Two leaders in agriculture join forces to provide growers with powerful tools to improve both yield and financial performance.

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Two leading agricultural organizations, UnCommon Farms and Total Acre, have announced a new strategic partnership to expand the services, technology, and expertise available to growers across North America.

The collaboration brings together UnCommon Farms' strength in farm business solutions, financial management, and peer networking with Total Acre's data-driven agronomic platform and proprietary Yield Management System Software (YMS). Together, the organizations will deliver a comprehensive suite of tools that empower farmers to manage both agronomic performance and business profitability with greater precision.

"This partnership gives farmers access to something truly unique - a high-quality agronomic program through Total Acre combined with the professional financial expertise of UnCommon Farms," said John Guglielmi, Executive Director of Total Acre. "Growers will now be able to clearly measure whether their crop management programs are delivering strong results, with both the agronomic and financial tools to support that insight."

With each company's established presence in farm business consulting, peer networks, and high-performance agronomy, the partnership creates an unparalleled opportunity for progressive producers who are focused on both operational excellence and long-term sustainability.

"At UnCommon Farms, our mission has always been to help farmers build stronger operations that last for generations," said Justin Friedrich, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Sales at UnCommon Farms. "Partnering with Total Acre allows us to bring even more value to our members-connecting the agronomic data that drives yield with the business insights that drive profitability."

This collaboration will provide members of both organizations with a unified experience that combines operational management, transition planning, leadership development, and ROI analysis with the proven agronomic practices that define modern high-yield farming. The result is a first-of-its-kind partnership designed to help producers strengthen performance today while preparing their operations for the future.

Additional details about enrollment options and new technology features will be announced on both organizations' websites in Q1 2026.

About UnCommon Farms

UnCommon Farms supports producers across North America by providing the expertise, resources, and community they need to build profitable, sustainable operations-securing their legacy and positioning them for multi-generational success. Learn more at uncommonfarms.com.

About Total Acre

Total Acre is a yield-focused management program built by world-record growers Randy Dowdy and David Hula to help farmers unlock their full potential. Through data-driven agronomy, proven practices, and a community of top-performing growers, Total Acre delivers the tools and insights farmers need to improve efficiency and profitability on every acre. Learn more at totalacre.com.

