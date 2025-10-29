Spekit Appoints Veteran Marketing Leader Ian Lowe as Chief Marketing Officer to Ignite the Next Chapter of AI-Driven Revenue Enablement

As the Pace of Change in Sales Accelerates Exponentially, Spekit Hires a New CMO to Advance Its Vision to Unify Content, Coaching, and Automation for Revenue Teams

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Spekit , the modern AI revenue enablement platform, today announced the appointment of Ian Lowe as its Chief Marketing Officer. This strategic hire marks a key milestone as the company enters its next phase of growth, evolving into a unified, agentic revenue acceleration system that connects deal insights, contextual coaching, and automated workflows within a single interoperable knowledge layer.

"This is an incredibly exciting time in our market," said Melanie Fellay, CEO and founder of Spekit. "AI is reshaping how revenue teams execute, learn, and drive growth as product cycles and competition are spiking across all markets. Ian brings a rare combination of strategic clarity and operational depth that will power Spekit's vision of unified, agentic revenue team acceleration while building the marketing engine to drive our next phase of hyper growth. His proven ability to scale marketing engines will help us bring Spekit's transformational approach to an industry in desperate need of effective solutions."

He has more than 25 years of experience driving growth for leading SaaS companies at the intersection of revenue and technology, including Sitecore, Crownpeak, and, most recently, at Level Access, where he led a global, multibrand marketing team to over $100 million in ARR.

He's also witnessed the pain that drove many of those companies to Spekit: costly enablement systems that fail to deliver meaningful revenue impact with low adoption, siloed content disconnected from daily workflows, and sales teams left chasing clarity instead of closing deals.

"The pace of change, product releases, and competitive pressure are all intensifying at an unprecedented speed due to AI disruption, and most go-to-market teams aren't ready to win in this environment," said Lowe. "Spekit stood out because of its architecture. It's not another static repository or disconnected system, but a dynamic, intelligent platform built to anticipate a seller's needs and act in the flow of work. After seeing the technology firsthand, I was even more inspired by the clarity and conviction of the vision that Melanie and the board shared with me. Success in today's SaaS landscape demands bold thinking, disciplined execution, and a relentless focus on customer value - and Spekit has all three."

According to the Impact of Enablement Report, nearly 80% of organizations lack a just-in-time enablement platform, despite 60% citing content decay and low adoption as reasons they're abandoning legacy tools. With AI accelerating change faster than sellers can absorb, revenue teams are demanding a new model that unifies intelligence, coaching, and automation directly in the flow of work.

As companies navigate AI, Spekit is defining what comes next: a world where every seller, action, and conversation is intelligently connected and every enablement moment drives measurable growth.

