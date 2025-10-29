Bell Rose Capital CEO Carlos Salgado Unveils LENIE - The AI-Powered "Logistics Genie" Set to Transform Global Shipping

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Bell Rose Capital Inc., a diversified investment and technology holding company, today announced the official introduction of LENIE, an advanced AI-powered logistics platform designed to revolutionize global shipping and transportation.

In a recently released video, CEO Carlos Salgado presents an inside look at LENIE's development and its mission to eliminate the inefficiencies that have long burdened the logistics sector.

Watch the video: https://youtube.com/shorts/LvdWqqhZLVI

Reimagining the Global Supply Chain

LENIE-short for Logistics Genie-connects customers directly with carriers, warehouses, and vendors, removing up to 16 intermediaries that typically stand between a shipper and the end receiver. Designed for door-to-door global shipping, LENIE provides a single, intuitive platform to manage every aspect of the supply chain, powered by AI automation, transparent pricing, and real-time tracking.

"LENIE is more than a logistics tool-it's an intelligent global shipping ecosystem," said Carlos Salgado, CEO of Bell Rose Capital. "We've taken one of the world's most complex industries and simplified it through automation, artificial intelligence, and complete transparency."

Core Features of LENIE

AI-Powered Logistics: Real-time route optimization, predictive delivery, and cost automation.

One-Stop Shipping: Complete door-to-door coverage for all legal products, globally.

Transparency: Elimination of brokers, layers, and hidden costs.

Global Reach: Seamless connection between importers, exporters, warehouses, and carriers.

Ease of Use: A fully integrated app and web platform for logistics professionals and everyday users alike.

A Multi-Trillion Dollar Market Opportunity

The global logistics industry is valued at over $10 trillion, with the AI-driven logistics segment projected to grow by more than 20% annually through 2032. Despite this vast market, over 80% of logistics companies still rely on outdated, fragmented broker systems. LENIE directly addresses this inefficiency by integrating AI and automation into a unified, all-in-one solution.

Strong Business Model and Revenue Streams

LENIE is engineered for scalability and sustained growth through multiple revenue channels, including:

Transaction Fees: Per-shipment and load-based commissions.

SaaS Subscriptions: Tiered plans for shippers, vendors, and carriers.

Enterprise Solutions: API licensing and white-label integrations.

AI Add-Ons: Predictive analytics and fleet optimization upgrades.

This structure creates recurring revenue and positions LENIE as a scalable, global logistics technology platform with long-term profitability.

How It Works

Request a Shipment: Enter pickup and delivery details. AI Matches You Instantly: LENIE finds the best carrier, price, and route - no middlemen. Track in Real-Time: From warehouse to customer, every step is visible. Deliver & Confirm: Fast, insured, and verified delivery with digital proof.

LENIE handles everything from customs to trucking, turning global logistics into a one-click operation.

Ideal Partners

Freight and trucking companies ready to scale globally

Warehousing networks seeking automation and visibility

E-commerce and export businesses needing real-time control

Investors who understand the trillion-dollar logistics transformation

LENIE INVESTOR VIDEO

Investor Momentum and Expansion Plans

"Our vision is to empower businesses of every size to move goods effortlessly across the globe," added Salgado. "With LENIE, shipping becomes as simple as a single tap-no brokers, no waiting, no uncertainty."

Bell Rose Capital is currently exploring strategic investment opportunities and partnerships to accelerate LENIE's expansion into major international logistics markets. The company anticipates multi-channel revenue through transaction fees, SaaS subscriptions, and enterprise integrations, positioning LENIE within a rapidly growing AI logistics market.

Initial milestones include:

MVP development underway with rapid progress.

Beta launch targeted for Q1 2026 .

Pilot partnerships with freight companies and logistics providers in negotiation.

Expansion plans across North America, Europe, and Africa.

With its AI-driven automation, all-inclusive shipping model, and experienced leadership team, Bell Rose Capital expects LENIE to become a major disruptor in the logistics and freight industry.

Bell Rose Capital's Fintech Momentum: WalletBridge Gains Global Attention

In addition to LENIE's development, Bell Rose Capital is also garnering significant media attention for its fintech division, WalletBridge - a universal payment platform that unites peer-to-peer services such as Cash App, Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and crypto rails into a single secure ecosystem.

WalletBridge recently launched its beta version for mobile and desktop, earning industry headlines for bridging cross-platform payment gaps and targeting underserved markets worldwide.

Read more:

WalletBridge Announces Beta Launch on Mobile and Desktop - The Universal Payment Solution That Finally Unites All P2P Platforms - https://dutable.com/walletbridge-announces-beta-launch-on-mobile-and-desktop-the-universal-payment-solution-that-finally-unites-all-p2p-platforms/

WalletBridge Targets Africa's and India's Telecom Giants to Unlock 200M Subscriber Payments Market - https://thejujutsukaisenread.com/walletbridge-targets-africa-s-and-india-s-telecom-giants-to-unlock-200m-subscriber-payments-market/

Together, LENIE and WalletBridge exemplify Bell Rose Capital's vision to merge AI, logistics, and fintech into a seamless global infrastructure for commerce and mobility. The company continues to position itself as a leader in cross-industry innovation and shareholder value creation.

https://youtu.be/lGuuJu8TE9Q?si=2x4HtWWiKMYEM4Mw

https://youtu.be/dykQH-WEtFg?si=p9vMc_wCEQgfUT_u

About LENIE

LENIE (Logistics Genie) is an AI-powered logistics platform designed to simplify and modernize the global supply chain. Built to replace the outdated, fragmented systems that dominate today's shipping industry, LENIE provides a fully integrated, door-to-door logistics experience-connecting customers directly with carriers, vendors, and warehouses through one seamless platform.

Using advanced artificial intelligence, automation, and real-time tracking, LENIE eliminates the need for multiple brokers and intermediaries, reducing costs, delays, and complexity. The platform supports all legal products and shipment types, providing transparency, predictive efficiency, and unparalleled convenience for both businesses and consumers.

By merging automation, smart routing, and transparent pricing, LENIE empowers companies of every size to ship smarter, faster, and more affordably across the world.

Learn more at www.bellrosecapital.com or follow updates on social media under Lenie and LogisticsGenie.

About Bell Rose Capital Inc.

Bell Rose Capital Inc. is a diversified holding and investment company focused on innovation in technology, logistics, and transportation. Through strategic subsidiaries and partnerships, Bell Rose Capital invests in high-growth opportunities that merge AI, fintech, and sustainability with practical real-world applications.

The company's mission is to drive shareholder value by fostering innovation and operational excellence across its expanding portfolio of ventures, including LENIE (Logistics Genie), IAI Technologies, Zumr, and other disruptive startups.

About WalletBridge

WalletBridge is a universal payment connector app designed to unify multiple peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms - including Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, and PayPal - with leading mobile money services in Africa, India, and beyond. By bridging the gap between global and local payment systems, WalletBridge enables billions in remittance flows, cross-network compatibility, and crypto integration. Learn more at www.walletbridgepay.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Bell Rose Capital, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Bell Rose Capital, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Carlos Salgado

info@bellrosecapitalinc.com

909 662 6973

