PAWSWING.INC: PawSwing Neo Debuts on Kickstarter in Mid-November

The World's First Self-Grooming Cat House
SHERIDAN, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / PawSwing has announced the pre-sale of the PawSwing Neo, the world's first self-grooming cat house inspired by bionic engineering and feline behavior science. The exclusive pre-sale begins on October 15, giving early supporters access ahead of the official Kickstarter launch on Mid-November.
Science-Driven Design for Natural Grooming
Modeled after the texture and motion of a cat's tongue, the PawSwing Neo offers a 100% safe, motor-free grooming experience. Its bionic comb modules gently massage and clean your cat's coat in under a minute, while loose fur is collected neatly for easy cleanup.
Designed for All Cats and Owners
Ideal for cats who resist brushing, multi-cat homes, long-haired breeds, and owners with limited mobility, the PawSwing Neo promotes healthier coats, less shedding, and stress-free care-with zero effort required from you.
Smarter and Simpler
The new Neo model assembles 80% faster and cleans 50% easier than earlier versions. An adjustable entrance fits cats of all sizes, and an integrated food bowl encourages grooming during mealtime.
Limited Pre-Sale Offer
About PawSwing
Since 2019, PawSwing has combined feline behavior research and innovative design to create instinct-driven well-being products for cats and their owners.
