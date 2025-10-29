PAWSWING.INC: PawSwing Neo Debuts on Kickstarter in Mid-November

The World's First Self-Grooming Cat House

SHERIDAN, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / PawSwing has announced the pre-sale of the PawSwing Neo, the world's first self-grooming cat house inspired by bionic engineering and feline behavior science. The exclusive pre-sale begins on October 15, giving early supporters access ahead of the official Kickstarter launch on Mid-November.

Follow the PawSwing Kickstarter campaign page in advance to be the first to know when the lowest price tier goes live-limited spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Science-Driven Design for Natural Grooming

Modeled after the texture and motion of a cat's tongue, the PawSwing Neo offers a 100% safe, motor-free grooming experience. Its bionic comb modules gently massage and clean your cat's coat in under a minute, while loose fur is collected neatly for easy cleanup.

Designed for All Cats and Owners

Ideal for cats who resist brushing, multi-cat homes, long-haired breeds, and owners with limited mobility, the PawSwing Neo promotes healthier coats, less shedding, and stress-free care-with zero effort required from you.

Smarter and Simpler

The new Neo model assembles 80% faster and cleans 50% easier than earlier versions. An adjustable entrance fits cats of all sizes, and an integrated food bowl encourages grooming during mealtime.

Limited Pre-Sale Offer

Early backers can reserve their PawSwing Neo with a fully refundable $9 deposit, securing a $30 discount off the Kickstarter Super Early Bird price of $179-save a total of $140 compared to the regular price $289. After the campaign, both the deposit and the $30 savings will be refunded. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As a special bonus, join PawSwing Facebook group for an exclusive giveaway featuring prizes worth up to 1,200-including a Litter Robot 5(valued at 799)! Don't miss your chance to win top-tier pet tech.

About PawSwing

Since 2019, PawSwing has combined feline behavior research and innovative design to create instinct-driven well-being products for cats and their owners.

