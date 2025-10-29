Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Compassion International is celebrating a season of recognition and renewed advocacy as several of its artist partners are honored for their contributions to gospel and contemporary Christian music. These artists are also preparing to bring hope to audiences nationwide through the upcoming Christmas Together Tour.

At the Dove Awards, held on October 7 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Compassion artists were recognized for their excellence and impact across multiple categories:

Dove Award Winners

Leanna Crawford - New Artist of the Year

Phil Wickham - Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year ("The Jesus Way")

("The Jesus Way") Phil Wickham - Christmas/Special Event Album of the Year ( Hallelujah! It's Christmas! )

( ) CeCe Winans - Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year ("Come Jesus Come")

("Come Jesus Come") CeCe Winans - Christmas Recorded Song of the Year ("Joy To The World")

("Joy To The World") Stephen Stanley - Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year ( trustfall )

( ) for KING + COUNTRY - Long Form Music Video of the Year ( A Drummer Boy Christmas (LIVE) )

( ) Tamela Mann - Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year ( Live Breathe Fight )

( ) Smokie Norful - Traditional Gospel Album of the Year ( I Still Have You )

( ) DOE - Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year ("Holy Hands")

("Holy Hands") Un Corazón - Spanish Language Album of the Year (KINTSUGI)

Compassion also celebrates the many artist partners who received nominations, including: Benjamin William Hastings, Bethel Music, Ingrid Rosario, Jason Ingram, Josh Morales, Josiah Queen, Karen Espinosa, Katy Nichole, Matthew West, Miel San Marcos, Naomi Raine, Patrick Mayberry, Sandra McCracken, Stephen Stanley, The Manns, Waleska Morales, and Zane & Donna King.

Keely Scott, Director of Influencer Partnerships at Compassion International emphasized the significance of the Dove Awards in the Christian music landscape.

"The Dove Awards represent more than just musical excellence-they reflect the heart of Christian music, one that beats for justice, mercy, and compassion," said Scott. "It's incredibly meaningful to see our artists recognized not only for their creativity, but for the way they use their platforms to advocate for children in poverty. Their faith-driven work continues to inspire audiences and bring lasting change."

At the 40th Annual Stellar Awards, held August 16 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, gospel legend CeCe Winans took home three major honors: Female Artist of the Year, Contemporary Artist of the Year, and Praise and Worship Album of the Year. Her powerful performance of "When Jesus Comes" from her chart-topping album More Than This, alongside the iconic Shirley Caesar, was a highlight of the evening. Fellow Compassion artist Tamela Mann received multiple nominations, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, further underscoring the impact of Compassion's partners in the gospel music community.

In a special moment during the ceremony, Robert Hawkins, Compassion's Chief Marketing Officer, presented an award to Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards, in honor of the show's 40th anniversary-recognizing decades of excellence in gospel music and its power to inspire change.

"The Stellar Awards are more than a celebration of music-they're a celebration of ministry," said Hawkins. "We're honored to walk alongside artists who use their platform to bring hope to children around the world."

Following the event, Winans reflected on the deeper purpose behind her music and her partnership with Compassion.

"I've had the privilege of traveling the world and seeing firsthand what Compassion is doing in communities that are often overlooked," said Winans. "It's humbling. When I step on stage, I'm not just performing-I'm inviting people into a story of hope. That's why this partnership means so much to me. It's not just about the music; it's about lifting up the voices of children who deserve to be heard."

As the season of celebration continues, Compassion is turning its focus from award stages to concert halls. This holiday season, the organization is proud to sponsor the Christmas Together Tour, featuring GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, and CeCe Winans-three of Christian music's most beloved artists. The exclusive nine-city tour kicks off November 28 in Greensboro, N.C., capturing the true spirit of the Christmas season. The tour promises an unforgettable evening of music, celebration, and stories of hope-highlighting Compassion's mission to release children from poverty in Jesus' name.

Scott spoke to the heart behind the tour and its impact on audiences and children alike.

"The Christmas Together Tour creates a space where music meets mission," said Scott. "We're thrilled to partner with our long-term artists and dear friends who bring light to the stage and to the lives of children in need."

Michael W. Smith echoed that sentiment, reflecting on the spiritual significance of the tour.

"This tour is incredibly close to my heart," said Smith. "To be able to share the stage with Amy and CeCe-two dear friends and powerful voices in Christian music-is a gift. But what makes it truly meaningful is knowing that every night, we're inviting people to step into a story of hope. We're celebrating the birth of Christ and giving audiences the chance to help children around the world experience the love and care they deserve. That's the kind of Christmas message I want to be part of."

For more information about Compassion International and its artist partnerships, visit www.compassion.com.





The Christmas Together Tour, featuring GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, and CeCe Winans



About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

