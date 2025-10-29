Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 5,000-meter drilling program at its 100% owned Thundercloud property, located 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden, Northwest Ontario. The rig has been moved to the Pelham targets. This phase of drilling will include infill holes at the Pelham Resource Target area to test ground adjacent to high-grade gold mineralization found in 2022-2024. These holes will also test Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability highs identified by Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). High-grade gold mineralization discovered to date on the property is typically correlative with higher sulfide concentrations. Success with these drillholes could lead to an expansion of the size of the known gold system at Thundercloud and accelerate the achievement of commercial production.

One to two initial core holes will be drilled under the Glatz Open Cut in the Contact target zone to test the high-grade gold surface mineralization (3 meters at 89.4 grams per tonne of gold) sampled by Teck. This target has never been directly drill-tested. The hole will also cross-cut a northwest-trending fault zone believed to be of the same age (~2722 Ma) as the gold-hosting fault structures in the Red Lake Mine in northwest Ontario, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Thundercloud.

One pioneer hole will test for Red Lake-age and style of gold mineralization in the northwest extension of the main Pelham body of gold mineralization. This hole will transect one of the main structural feeders for Pelham at the intersection of a strong northwest-trending fault, the Funnel Target, and will also cross three additional northwest-trending faults in the search for Red Lake-style gold mineralization. A new gold discovery of this type would open up the area to a myriad of new gold exploration possibilities, making it an emerging gold camp in the region.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed by Richard R. Redfern, C.P.G., M.Sc., Consulting Geologist for Dynasty Gold Corp., and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. Its 100%-owned Thundercloud property is situated within the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, in northwestern Ontario. The Company is currently drilling to expand the NI 43-101 gold resource. A NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine and is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

