Acceliot, Inc., a leading asset tracking and management innovator, today announced the launch of its Smart Space Portal(SSP) architecture, a breakthrough software-defined radio frequency identification (RFID) platform that delivers automated scan precision for pallet and item movement at warehouse dock doors. By combining supervised machine learning with existing RFID infrastructure, the solution enables logistics operators to achieve advanced automation and real-time visibility without new hardware or installation complexities. Key features and differentiators include:

Barrier-free, open field infrastructure: Acceliot SSP transforms dock doors into intelligent control points using software, removing the need for rigid tunnels, RF shielding, or specialized antennas. Acceliot SSP uses advanced machine learning to accurately identify valid RFID reads in open dock settings, providing flexibility and high precision without disrupting warehouse workflows.

Acceliot SSP transforms dock doors into intelligent control points using software, removing the need for rigid tunnels, RF shielding, or specialized antennas. Acceliot SSP uses advanced machine learning to accurately identify valid RFID reads in open dock settings, providing flexibility and high precision without disrupting warehouse workflows. Full-stack automation readiness: Acceliot SSP delivers verified, error-free pallet- and item-level RFID data directly to ERP and WMS platforms, enabling automated receiving, shipping, and inventory reconciliation. This trusted data stream supports dynamic routing, exception-free billing, and predictive analytics, eliminating the need for manual data intervention.

Acceliot SSP delivers verified, error-free pallet- and item-level RFID data directly to ERP and WMS platforms, enabling automated receiving, shipping, and inventory reconciliation. This trusted data stream supports dynamic routing, exception-free billing, and predictive analytics, eliminating the need for manual data intervention. AI-powered accuracy without complexity: Acceliot SSP employs RF-optimized, supervised machine learning to filter stray and duplicate RFID reads in real time, capturing only true movement events. Fully-compatible with existing readers and antennas, it transforms standard doors into intelligent gateways without the cost or disruption of new hardware installations.

Acceliot SSP employs RF-optimized, supervised machine learning to filter stray and duplicate RFID reads in real time, capturing only true movement events. Fully-compatible with existing readers and antennas, it transforms standard doors into intelligent gateways without the cost or disruption of new hardware installations. Vendor-neutral platform design: Acceliot SSP integrates seamlessly with any fixed RFID reader, including Zebra, Impinj, and Acceliot STARflex as well as standard UHF antennas. The platform enhances existing RFID portals by minimizing read errors and generating cleaner, more reliable data, protecting enterprise infrastructure investments while significantly improving overall accuracy.

"Our SSP approach marks a shift from hardware-bound portals to intelligent, software-defined infrastructure," said Shawn Manesh, CEO at Acceliot. "By transforming existing dock doors into AI-powered automation points, organizations can modernize their supply chains and achieve true, end-to-end visibility."

"Acceliot's smart space portal architecture has been successfully evaluated at our logistics center facilities in Cavaillon, France, and has consistently provided accurate and validated readings under real-world conditions, without requiring hardware tunnels or RF shielding," said Adrien Vallet, CTO of Panoptès Group. "This is the first time we have seen a software solution outperform our traditional portal systems in real operational environments."

"The RFID infrastructure installed in warehouses worldwide holds far more intelligence than legacy systems have been able to extract," said Paul Barriga, CTO at Acceliot. "We are partnering with industry leaders to train our models in some of the busiest, tag-dense dock door environments to support the next generation of warehouse automation."

Christophe Loussert, Acceliot's Chief Scientist, will present a session on "UHF Portal Discrimination" during the IEEE RFID-TA 2025 forum in Valence, France from October 27-30, 2025.

Acceliot's smart space portal (SSP) platform is scheduled for general availability in Q1 2026. Through the remainder of the year, the company will conduct live demonstrations in some of the industry's most dynamic warehouse dock door environments, and complete integrations with leading ERP and WMS platforms.

Additional technical documentation and test results are available hereor by contacting the company at info@acceliot.com.

About Acceliot

Acceliot is a global leader in RFID and AI-powered automation solutions that bridge the physical and digital worlds. The company's integrated technology stack, spanning software-defined RFID platforms, real-time location systems (RTLS), edge intelligence, analytics and hardware, enables organizations to achieve true operational awareness across logistics, manufacturing, and supply chain environments. By transforming raw sensor data into actionable intelligence, Acceliot empowers enterprises to reach new levels of accuracy, efficiency, and end-to-end visibility in every movement of their operations. For more information, please visit: www.acceliot.com.

