New domestic payment option helps software companies capture high-value, recurring revenue in a fast-growing digital market.

Cleverbridge, a leading Merchant of Record (MoR) for software and SaaS companies, today announced the launch of Net Banking as a supported payment method in India, expanding its global payment portfolio and deepening its local-market coverage.

India is home to over 1.4 billion people and one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies. By partnering with a local payment service provider (PSP), Cleverbridge now supports 85+ banks for one-time payments and 55 banks for recurring subscriptions via eNACH mandates, giving global clients a reliable and compliant way to transact directly through domestic banking networks.

"India is a key market for SaaS and digital companies expanding globally," said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Cleverbridge. "Adding Net Banking helps our clients meet their customers where they want to buy, using the trusted payment methods that power high-value commerce across the region."

Net Banking is widely used in India for both consumer and enterprise payments, particularly for subscription-based and B2B transactions. It enables customers to pay directly from their bank accounts, bypassing cards or wallets.

Through this expansion, Cleverbridge clients benefit from:

Higher success rates: Domestic routing through local banks improves payment approval and reliability.

Recurring revenue stability: eNACH mandates enable long-term renewals and reduce churn.

High-value flexibility: Supports payments up to ?2.5 million per transaction and ?10 million per mandate.

Customer trust: Familiar, locally preferred payment options build confidence and increase conversions.

Market readiness: Compliance with Indian banking standards ensures smooth, scalable growth.

Cleverbridge supports more than 30 global payment methods, including credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express), digital wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal), bank transfers (ACH, SEPA), and Buy Now, Pay Later options. Across markets like Brazil and India, Cleverbridge partners with leading local payment providers to help software companies offer trusted, familiar buying experiences that drive higher conversions, stronger renewal performance, and greater customer satisfaction.

Cleverbridge plans to expand its India footprint further by adding support for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the coming months, enabling even greater coverage across the country's fast-evolving digital payments ecosystem.

About Cleverbridge

Cleverbridge is the smarter way to sell globally. As a premium merchant of record (MoR), we simplify global software sales by combining powerful ecommerce capabilities including payments, subscriptions, tax, and compliance with expert services that drive growth across the entire revenue lifecycle.

Founded in 2005, Cleverbridge has processed over $10 billion in transactions across 240+ markets, with offices in Chicago and Cologne. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com

