Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Consumer Digital Life Protection 2025 Vendor Assessment.¹

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 11 vendors on both Capabilities (product strength, customer experience, and go-to-market execution) and Strategy (innovation roadmap and alignment to market trends).

According to the report, "The IDC study highlights the evolution of consumer cybersecurity needs beyond traditional antivirus, driven by rising threats to identity, privacy, and data. The study evaluates major vendors' capabilities and strategies, emphasizing innovation, integration, and user-centric design for individuals, families, and SOHO users. Success hinges on clear messaging, comprehensive protection, and adaptability to emerging risks in a crowded, rapidly changing market."

"We believe being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reaffirms our vision and ongoing commitment to advancing consumer cybersecurity through research and technological innovation," said Florin Virlan, senior vice president of Product and Engineering, Bitdefender Consumer Solutions Group. "As AI-driven attacks and behavior-based exploitation become more prevalent, individuals, families, and small businesses need a trusted partner to secure every digital interaction, connection, and device. That partner is Bitdefender."

Online scams and fraud continue to rise sharply, fueled by AI-driven phishing and impersonation attacks that are harder than ever for consumers to detect. According to the report, "However, in the past decade, the consumer space has become markedly more complex with threat actors targeting user identity information, financial records, and other personal data. Increasingly, consumers have come to the realization that real harm can result if their online activities are compromised."

The IDC MarketScape noted the following strengths for Bitdefender:

"Bitdefender's strengths lie in its ability to deliver effective cybersecurity solutions supported by advanced technology and a user-focused design."

"Its tools consistently perform well in independent testing for detection accuracy, performance, and minimizing false positives."

"The company's user-friendly design ensures accessibility for individuals and small businesses with varying levels of technical expertise."

"Bitdefender collaborates with law enforcement agencies globally, contributing expertise to investigations and efforts to combat cybercrime."

Bitdefender's consumer portfolio addresses the most pressing challenges of today's digital world, from protecting personal identity and online privacy to defending against AI-driven scams, evolving malware, and sophisticated exploitation of user behavior. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern users, Bitdefender solutions deliver real-time protection across the entire digital ecosystem, including social media, messaging platforms, and online services. With intuitive dashboards, advanced privacy controls, parental protection tools, anti-scam technology, and a modular architecture, Bitdefender ensures that powerful, leading-edge cybersecurity is accessible to everyone, from families and content creators to entrepreneurs and small business owners.

To learn more about Bitdefender's summary profile in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Consumer Digital Life Protection 2025 Vendor Assessment visit here.

¹IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Consumer Digital Life Protection 2025 Vendor Assessment, Doc US52976725, October 2025.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029705728/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Senior Director

Global Public Relations

Ph: 1-954-776-6262

Em: sfiore@bitdefender.com