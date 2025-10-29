FIGS' celebration of the Team USA Medical Team will take place at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), the leading global healthcare apparel brand, today announced that its partnership with Team USA will include outfitting 150+ healthcare professionals on the ground at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. This marks the first time the Team USA Medical Team will be outfitted at a Winter Games.

Building on its successful multi-year partnership with the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC), which began with the Paris 2024 Games, FIGS will continue to honor the healthcare professionals building bodies that break records through the Olympic and Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

"We are thrilled to be at the Winter Games to support the Team USA Medical Team and everything they represent. Their commitment to excellence enables athletes to be their best and we're honored to celebrate that," said Trina Spear, CEO Co-Founder of FIGS.

The official Team USA Medical Team kit features specially designed scrubwear, outerwear, knitwear, and accessories, all of which include distinct Team USA Medical Team emblems in a spirited palette of red, white, and blue. To support the healthcare professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to power Team USA's athletes, FIGS is introducing its new FIBREx fabric, which is making its debut in the Winter Games collection.

FIBREx is FIGS' latest fabric innovation that was engineered with functional durability and stylish design in mind. Lightweight yet structured, soft yet durable, FIBREx moves seamlessly from hospital floor to city streets to mountain air inspired by Team USA's medical team yet relevant for healthcare professionals everywhere.

"Behind every athlete competing in the Winter Games is a dedicated medical team working tirelessly to keep them healthy and performing at their peak," said Jon Finnoff, Chief Medical Officer at the U.S. Olympic Paralympic Committee. "We're thrilled to partner with FIGS to elevate and honor these healthcare professionals with the same level of excellence and care they provide to Team USA every single day."

To commemorate this milestone, FIGS will launch a 360-degree, omnichannel campaign in January. As part of the campaign, FIGS is creating a dedicated space for the medical team at the Team USA Welcome Experience for the first time in history.

The 2026 FIGS limited-edition Team USA-inspired collection will be available for purchase come January on wearFIGS.com and in FIGS' Community Hubs in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia. To stay up to date on the campaign, follow @wearFIGS on Instagram and TikTok and visit wearFIGS.com/Olympics.

About FIGS:

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We share stories about healthcare professionals' experiences in ways that inspire them. We build meaningful connections within the healthcare community that we created. Above all, we seek to make an impact for our community, including by advocating for them and always having their backs.

We serve healthcare professionals both in the U.S. and internationally. We also serve healthcare institutions through our TEAMS platform.

About Team USA:

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

