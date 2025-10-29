Reflectiz Raises $22 Million Series B to Deliver Next-Generation Website Security Via AI-Driven Web Exposure Management

New capital fuels Reflectiz's mission to help global enterprises secure their digital front door with fully remote, agentless deployment

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2025, the web exposure management platform, today announced the close of its $22 million Series B funding round led by Fulcrum Equity Partners , with participation from Capri Ventures , YYM Ventures , AFG Partners , and others. The new capital will enable Reflectiz to expand its current product offering to provide comprehensive Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) for websites, as well as support the company's growing partner and alliances network and go-to-market acceleration. It will also fuel the establishment of its global headquarters in Boston, where Reflectiz is rapidly expanding its team. Moving beyond traditional website security tools, Reflectiz's fully agentless, AI-enabled platform continuously monitors and protects websites from third party risks.

Enterprises today face growing challenges in securing their websites as web environments become more complex due to third-party tools, open-source components, marketing pixels and dynamic tags that operate beyond IT's direct control. Reflectiz addresses this issue by zeroing in on the web exposure component of Continuous Threat Exposure Management, organizations that implement CTEM programs will reduce breaches by two-thirds by 2026. The Reflectiz platform gives enterprises the visibility and intelligence to proactively manage risk in their expansive web ecosystems, while reducing alert noise by surfacing only the most urgent, actionable risks.

For any website, the Reflectiz platform can immediately detect all third party tools, open source components and external services, and simulate their code activity for comprehensive risk mapping, fully agentless and remote, with no code installation or data access required. The platform's AI technology instantly de-obfuscates suspicious JavaScript, transforming what once required a week of expert analysis into instantaneous automated insight. By combining this intelligence with seamless deployment, Reflectiz provides enterprises with clarity and control over their most exposed digital assets.

"We've been impressed from the start with Idan and the Reflectiz team's operational rigor and focus," said Jim Douglass, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners. "Their platform delivers a scalable solution that enables enterprises to safeguard their digital footprint with clarity and speed. We're proud to back their mission and help accelerate their expansion."

Reflectiz is trusted by a fast-growing roster of Fortune 500 brands and global enterprises across financial services, e-commerce, insurance and healthcare that rely on the platform to reduce compliance risk, streamline security operations, and protect their digital reputations. With the new funding, Reflectiz is poised to scale its impressive customer base and continue empowering security leaders to take control of their entire web attack surface.

"Enterprises invest millions to secure their own code, sharpening their SDLC process with their team, when the real risks are quietly entering through third parties and open sources beyond their control," said Idan Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Reflectiz. "Standard website security is outdated, and traditional vulnerability management is no longer enough. Our mission is to challenge the status quo; Reflectiz brings the complete picture of web exposure and we believe this is where the industry is inevitably moving."

Reflectiz empowers organizations to secure their websites and digital assets against modern web threats. Its award-winning, agentless web exposure management platform provides continuous visibility into all client-side activity, detecting and prioritizing risks without impacting performance. Based in Boston with offices in Tel Aviv and Sydney, Reflectiz launched its web exposure management platform in 2019, and today is trusted by global and Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, e-commerce, hospitality and healthcare to protect their data, users, and brand reputation.

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in B2B software and healthcare services businesses searching for $5 million to $35 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com .

