FloQast Transform Wins 2025 CODiE Award for Best Fintech Solution

Award-winning AI Agent Platform delivers a new era of automation and intelligence for finance teams

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025, the Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced that FloQast Transform has been named winner of the Best Fintech Solution in the 2025 CODiE Awards.

The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program honoring excellence and innovation across the technology landscape. Each product undergoes a rigorous evaluation by expert judges and industry peers based on innovation, impact, and overall value.

"We are honored to be recognized among such groundbreaking technologies and organizations," said Chris Sluty, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of FloQast. "FloQast Transform and our AI Agents represent a fundamental shift in how accounting teams operate, rewriting what's possible and setting the standard for modern finance for the next decade and beyond. This CODiE Award underscores our commitment to leveraging AI to lead the future of accounting."

FloQast Transform AI Agents are an industry-first, auditable AI capability that fundamentally changes how accountants work. For the first time, this technology enables accountants to automate complex, recurring workflows across close management, compliance, and reporting functions using natural language, not extensive code. Accountants can custom-build their own AI Agents, ensuring workflows are purpose-built and tailored to their unique processes and organizational goals.

As the talent gap in accounting and finance widens, this first-to-market capability helps teams do more with less. It enables a shift from preparers to strategic reviewers, while AI handles repetitive, time-consuming tasks.

"The CODiE Awards celebrate the visionaries shaping the future of technology," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "This year's winners exemplify how innovation, leadership, and purpose can come together to create solutions that move industries forward and make a lasting impact."

A full list of 2025 CODiE Award winners can be found at www.codieawards.com/winners .

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,500 global accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, and Zoom - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

Contact:

John Siegel

Senior Content Marketing Manager | Head of Communications

john.siegel@floqast.com