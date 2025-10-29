NetSfere Selected as Secure Communication Platform for Germany's PEDNET-LC Project to Transform Pediatric Long COVID Care

CHICAGO and MUNICH, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere, a global leader in secure and compliant enterprise communication, today announced its selection as the secure messaging backbone for PEDNET-LC, a nationwide initiative funded by Germany's Federal Ministry of Health. The project brings together 65 clinics and research institutes across the country to improve diagnostics, treatment approaches, and comprehensive support for children and adolescents with Long COVID-like conditions.

Delivered in partnership with Deutsche Telekom, NetSfere's platform was selected for its ability to provide secure, GDPR-compliant, centrally administered communication (IT, data protection, MDM) while meeting the strict requirements of healthcare environments. By enabling secure mobile messaging and collaboration, NetSfere empowers hospital staff to make life-changing impacts in real time: coordinating specialist and bed availability, directing patients to the most suitable facilities, bringing expertise directly to patients who cannot easily travel, and seamlessly connecting hospitals to share and optimize scarce care resources.

At the heart of PEDNET-LC are 20 specialized, interdisciplinary care centers established to ensure broad regional coverage. These centers use NetSfere to enable secure communication between physicians, specialists, and care teams, while also ensuring collaboration across hospitals and institutions nationwide.

"NetSfere is honored to play a role in this important nationwide project, providing secure, compliant communication that connects hospitals, specialists, and care teams across Germany. By enabling safe, real-time collaboration, we are helping medical professionals deliver faster, more effective support to children and families affected by Long COVID," said Anurag Lal, CEO of NetSfere.

"PEDNET-LC represents a decisive step in strengthening pediatric care for children and adolescents impacted by Long COVID. With NetSfere, we now have a communication platform that allows clinics and research institutes to exchange knowledge and coordinate care securely, ensuring patients across Germany receive the best possible support," said Dr. Matthias Keller, Medical Director at the University of Passau and work package leader for telemedicine for PEDNET-LC.

NetSfere took the stage at the official PEDNET-LC Kick-off Event with the Virtual Children's Clinic on October 16, 2025, in Passau. The high-profile event was headlined by Bavaria's State Minister of Health, Judith Gerlach, and brought together leading voices from medicine and research. NetSfere showcased its secure messaging platform to more than 50 hospitals from across Bavaria, underscoring the project's broad impact and momentum.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a next-generation secure enterprise communication platform, delivering AI-powered, quantum-proof encryption to safeguard mission-critical communications in an era of evolving cyber threats. A product of Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., NetSfere's global, cloud-based service offers end-to-end encrypted messaging, real-time collaboration, compliance-driven security features, location-based controls, and comprehensive IT administrative oversight and control. The platform is backed by strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world's leading telecommunications companies, and NTT Ltd., a global ICT service provider, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy secure, compliant, and AI-driven communication solutions.

Leveraging Infinite Convergence's legacy of delivering carrier-grade mobility solutions, NetSfere's technology supports over 500 million subscribers and processes more than a trillion messages annually. The platform is fully compliant with global regulatory standards, including GDPR, HIPAA, SOC2, FedRAMP, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and more, ensuring enterprises meet the highest security and compliance requirements.

Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Singapore. Learn more at www.netsfere.com .

Media Contact

NetSfere

Harsh Mamgain

Email: harsh.mamgain@infinite.com