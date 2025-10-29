The Macomb Group Opens New Branch in Sewickley, Pennsylvania

SEWICKLEY, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / The Macomb Group, a leading distributor of industrial pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF), is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch at 304 Deer Run Road, Sewickley, PA, a strategic location just northwest of Pittsburgh. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to deepening its service capabilities in the Western Pennsylvania region and surrounding markets.

The new 42,000-square-foot facility includes one acre of outdoor storage and is conveniently situated just off Interstate 79, a major corridor serving the greater Pittsburgh area. The location offers an ideal logistical hub for rapid distribution and expanded local support.

While The Macomb Group has supported customers in the region for years through its Akron, Cleveland, and Willoughby, Ohio, branches, as well as operations east of Pittsburgh, the new branch will allow for faster service, greater inventory accessibility, and tailored support for regional industries.

"We've supported the Pittsburgh market for many years through our operations in both Ohio and Pennsylvania," said Bill Vail, Executive Vice President at The Macomb Group. "For some time, we've been actively seeking the right opportunity to establish a branch in the area, and we're excited to make that a reality in Sewickley. This new location positions us closer to our customers and enables us to better meet their needs with greater speed and efficiency."

The branch is scheduled to be fully operational by early September. It will be led by Todd Shumate, a PVF industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience serving markets across West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

"We are committed to reviving the traditional supply house model by providing expert support for customer needs and delivering exceptional service with a focus on same-day fulfillment - delivering today, not tomorrow," said Shumate, Regional Sales Manager.

He also noted the area's substantial industry diversity:

"This is a highly diverse market. Key industries we serve include OEMs, petroleum refining, oil and gas distribution, chemical processing, manufacturing, and power generation - in addition to commercial mechanical contractors."

To support the branch's inventory demands, The Macomb Group will leverage its 300,000 square-foot distribution center in Willoughby, Ohio, ensuring deep stock levels and reliable, efficient resupply for customers across the region.

This new location is another key step in The Macomb Group's strategic expansion, focused on responsiveness, market specialization, and strengthening relationships across vital industrial and commercial sectors.

About The Macomb Group

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 31 service branches and over 800 employees in 11 states including Michigan, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, power generation, utilities, pharmaceutical, technology, food and beverage, general manufacturing, healthcare, schools, and more.

