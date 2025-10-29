Gates Industrial Corporation plc: Gates Industrial Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025.

Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Third-quarter net sales of $855.7 million, up 3.0% compared to the prior-year period, including core sales growth of 1.7%.

Net income attributable to shareholders of $81.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share of $0.39.

Net income from continuing operations of $88.7 million, or a margin of 10.4%, an increase of 370 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA of $195.8 million, or a margin of 22.9%, an increase of 90 basis points.

Raising 2025 adjusted EPS guidance at the midpoint.

New $300 million share repurchase authorization announced.

Ivo Jurek, Gates Industrial's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our team helped deliver improved sales and core growth in the third quarter supported by solid growth in Automotive Replacement and strong growth in Personal Mobility. Replacement channel revenues expanded low-single digits. We delivered double-digit EPS growth year-over-year and our adjusted EBITDA margin increased 90 basis points. Our balance sheet continued to improve as we paid down $100 million of gross debt during the quarter."

Jurek continued, "We have raised our adjusted EPS guidance towards the high-end of the prior range. We are executing our footprint optimization initiatives and anticipate to reduce our structural cost position over the first half of next year. We are seeing solid revenue generation opportunities with our secular growth initiatives and are optimistic about our business prospects in the mid-term."

Power Transmission Segment Results



Three months ended







(USD in millions) September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

% Change

% Core Change Net sales $533.3

$513.4

3.9 %

2.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $122.1

$113.0

8.1 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.9 %

22.0 %

90 bps







Nine months ended







(USD in millions) September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

% Change

% Core Change Net sales $1,610.6

$1,588.1

1.4 %

1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $361.6

$355.8

1.6 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.5 %

22.4 %

10 bps





Fluid Power Segment Results



Three months ended







(USD in millions) September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

% Change

% Core Change Net sales $322.4

$317.3

1.6 %

0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $73.7

$69.5

6.0 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.9 %

21.9 %

100 bps







Nine months ended







(USD in millions) September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

% Change

% Core Change Net sales $976.4

$990.7

(1.4 %)

(0.6 %) Adjusted EBITDA $220.7

$224.5

(1.7 %)



Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.6 %

22.7 %

(10 bps)





Share Repurchase Authorization Announced

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million of the Company's ordinary shares. This authorization is valid through December 2026. This authorization replaced the existing authorization that was set to expire in December 2025. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, available liquidity, general business and market conditions, tax considerations, and alternative investment opportunities. Under the share repurchase program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, including but not limited to open market purchases and private negotiated transactions, all in compliance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchanges Commission ("SEC") and other applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific dollar amount or number of ordinary shares, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

2025 Guidance

The Company is adjusting its full year guidance for 2025. Specifically, the company anticipates the following:

Core sales growth in the range of +0.5% to +1.5% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of $770 million to $790 million

Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.48 to $1.52

Capital Expenditures of approximately $120 million

Free Cash Flow conversion of 80-90%

Share-based metrics in the Company's guidance do not include the effect of any potential share repurchases.

Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures, including expected Core Sales Growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Share and Free Cash Flow conversion for 2025. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended (USD in millions, except per share amounts) September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024 Net sales $ 855.7

$ 830.7

$ 2,587.0

$ 2,578.8 Cost of sales 514.1

494.9

1,540.6

1,555.6 Gross profit 341.6

335.8

1,046.4

1,023.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 219.2

217.2

666.6

653.5 Transaction-related expenses 0.1

0.5

0.5

2.1 Asset impairments 0.4

-

1.2

- Restructuring expenses 6.5

2.2

21.1

5.0 Other operating expenses -

-

-

0.1 Operating income from continuing operations 115.4

115.9

357.0

362.5 Interest expense 34.9

35.1

93.3

121.7 Loss on deconsolidation of Russian subsidiary -

12.8

-

12.8 Other income (14.3)

(1.2)

(5.1)

(12.1) Income from continuing operations before taxes 94.8

69.2

268.8

240.1 Income tax expense 6.1

14.0

48.1

60.8 Net income from continuing operations 88.7

55.2

220.7

179.3 Loss on disposal of discontinued operations 0.1

0.1

0.7

0.5 Net income 88.6

55.1

220.0

178.8 Less: non-controlling interests 7.0

7.5

19.9

20.5 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 81.6

$ 47.6

$ 200.1

$ 158.3















Earnings per share













Basic













Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.32

$ 0.18

$ 0.78

$ 0.61 Earnings per share from discontinued operations -

-

-

- Earnings per share $ 0.32

$ 0.18

$ 0.78

$ 0.61















Diluted













Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.31

$ 0.18

$ 0.77

$ 0.60 Earnings per share from discontinued operations -

-

-

- Earnings per share $ 0.31

$ 0.18

$ 0.77

$ 0.60

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ( USD in millions, except share numbers and per share amounts) As of September 27, 2025

As of December 28, 2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 689.4

$ 682.0 Trade accounts receivable, net 833.3

722.7 Inventories 718.1

676.0 Taxes receivable 46.4

28.6 Prepaid expenses and other assets 197.8

196.7 Total current assets 2,485.0

2,306.0 Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment, net 609.3

579.5 Goodwill 2,019.8

1,908.9 Pension surplus 5.6

5.7 Intangible assets, net 1,207.0

1,248.6 Right-of-use assets 142.0

139.4 Taxes receivable 16.5

20.7 Deferred income taxes 627.1

553.5 Other non-current assets 37.4

24.0 Total assets $ 7,149.7

$ 6,786.3 Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Debt, current portion $ 30.5

$ 39.1 Trade accounts payable 385.3

408.2 Taxes payable 26.5

22.9 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 263.1

251.3 Total current liabilities 705.4

721.5 Non-current liabilities





Debt, less current portion 2,204.3

2,311.5 Post-retirement benefit obligations 68.0

78.0 Lease liabilities 126.3

127.3 Taxes payable 60.0

82.2 Deferred income taxes 58.1

56.8 Other non-current liabilities 212.5

68.7 Total liabilities 3,434.6

3,446.0 Shareholders' equity





-Shares, par value of $0.01 each - authorized shares: 3,000,000,000; outstanding

shares: 258,249,123 (December 28, 2024: authorized shares: 3,000,000,000;

outstanding shares: 255,203,987) 2.6

2.6 -Additional paid-in capital 2,628.7

2,618.6 -Accumulated other comprehensive loss (928.3)

(1,077.2) -Retained earnings 1,667.0

1,479.6 Total shareholders' equity 3,370.0

3,023.6 Non-controlling interests 345.1

316.7 Total equity 3,715.1

3,340.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,149.7

$ 6,786.3

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine months ended (USD in millions) September 27,

2025

September 28,

2024 Net income 220.0

178.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 159.1

162.8 Foreign exchange and other non-cash financing income (20.3)

(26.2) Share-based compensation expense 22.4

20.2 Decrease in post-employment benefit obligations, net (13.1)

(6.6) Deferred income taxes (6.3)

(25.1) Asset impairments 1.2

- Loss on deconsolidation of Russian Entity -

12.8 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.2

(7.2) Other operating activities 4.7

(1.5) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





-Accounts receivable (71.4)

(46.1) -Inventories (6.7)

(84.0) -Accounts payable (40.9)

(25.0) -Prepaid expenses and other assets 0.9

18.2 -Taxes payable (30.7)

(2.6) -Other liabilities (10.8)

20.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 208.3

188.7 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (54.4)

(59.8) Purchases of intangible assets (26.0)

(13.5) Purchases of investments -

(11.3) Cash paid under company-owned life insurance policies (10.4)

(5.4) Cash received under company-owned life insurance policies 2.4

11.2 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 2.2

11.0 Cash deconsolidated from previously controlled subsidiary -

(12.5) Other investing activities (0.7)

- Net cash used in investing activities (86.9)

(80.3) Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of shares 9.8

10.0 Repurchase of shares (13.0)

(176.1) Proceeds from long-term debt -

1,840.0 Payments of long-term debt (114.1)

(1,917.0) Debt issuance costs paid -

(20.5) Employee taxes paid from shares withheld (20.1)

(4.7) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (6.5)

(1.7) Other financing activities 9.0

16.5 Net cash used in financing activities (134.9)

(253.5) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 21.0

(1.4) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 7.5

(146.5) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 684.8

724.0 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 692.3

$ 577.5 Supplemental schedule of cash flow information





Interest paid $ 95.9

$ 104.7 Income taxes paid $ 84.4

$ 88.5 Accrued capital expenditures $ 2.2

$ 1.0

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended (USD in millions) September 27,

2025

September 28,

2024

September 27,

2025

September 28,

2024 Net income from continuing operations $ 88.7

$ 55.2

$ 220.7

$ 179.3 Adjusted for:













Income tax expense 6.1

14.0

48.1

60.8 Interest expense 34.9

35.1

93.3

121.7 Loss on deconsolidation of Russian Subsidiary -

12.8

-

12.8 Depreciation and amortization 53.6

53.7

159.1

162.8 Transaction-related expenses (1) 0.1

0.5

0.5

2.1 Asset impairments 0.4

-

1.2

- Restructuring expenses (2) 6.5

2.2

21.1

5.0 Share-based compensation expense 6.7

6.4

22.4

20.2 Inventory write-offs and adjustments (3) (included in cost

of sales) 2.6

4.4

5.6

21.7 Restructuring-related expenses (included in cost of sales) 2.1

0.9

4.5

0.9 Restructuring-related expenses (included in SG&A) 3.7

1.4

8.3

1.5 Credit gain related to customer bankruptcy (Included in

SG&A) -

(0.2)

-

(0.1) Other (income) expenses, excluding foreign currency

transaction gain or loss and insurance recoveries (4) (4.4)

(3.9)

2.7

(8.5) Cybersecurity incident insurance recovery (5) (5.2)

-

(5.2)

- Other items not directly related to current operations -

-

-

0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 195.8

$ 182.5

$ 582.3

$ 580.3















Net Sales $ 855.7

$ 830.7

$ 2,587.0

$ 2,578.8 Net income from continuing operations margin 10.4 %

6.6 %

8.5 %

7.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.9 %

22.0 %

22.5 %

22.5 %

(1) Transaction-related expenses relate primarily to advisory fees and other costs recognized in respect of major corporate transactions, including the acquisition of businesses, and equity and debt transactions. (2) Restructuring expenses represent items qualifying for recognition as such under U.S. GAAP and include costs related to the closure of lines of business, facility closures and consolidations, fundamental organizational rationalizations and non-recurring employee severance related to such actions. (3) Inventory write-offs and adjustments include the reversal of the adjustment to remeasure certain inventories on a Last-in-First-out ("LIFO") basis. (4) Other (income) expenses excludes foreign currency transaction losses and insurance recoveries of $9.9 million and $7.8 million during the three and nine months ended September 27, 2025, respectively, and foreign currency transaction loss of $2.7 million and $3.6 million gain during the three and nine months ended September 28, 2024, respectively. (5) In July 2025, we received insurance recoveries related to a previously disclosed cybersecurity incident that occurred in February 2023 for which we previously excluded $5.2 million of expenses from Adjusted EBITDA.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended (USD in millions, except share numbers and per share amounts) September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024

September 27, 2025

September 28, 2024 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 81.6

$ 47.6

$ 200.1

$ 158.3 Adjusted for:













Loss on disposal of discontinued operations 0.1

0.1

0.7

0.5 Loss on deconsolidation of Russian Subsidiary -

12.8

-

12.8 Amortization of intangible assets arising from the 2014

acquisition of Gates 29.2

28.8

86.5

86.8 Transaction-related expenses (1) 0.1

0.5

0.5

2.1 Asset impairments 0.4

-

1.2

- Restructuring expenses (2) 6.5

2.2

21.1

5.0 Restructuring-related expenses (included in cost of sales) 2.1

0.9

4.5

0.9 Restructuring-related expenses (included in SG&A) 3.7

1.4

8.3

1.5 Share-based compensation expense 6.7

6.4

22.4

20.2 Inventory write-offs and adjustments (3) (included in cost of

sales) 2.6

4.4

5.6

21.7 Adjustments relating to post-retirement benefits 0.4

(0.6)

1.3

(1.9) Financing and other FX related losses (2.7)

0.6

8.3

(0.9) Loss on extinguishment of debt (4) -

-

-

14.8 Credit gain related to customer bankruptcy (included in SG&A) -

(0.2)

-

(0.1) Cybersecurity incident insurance recovery (5) (5.2)

-

(5.2)

- Discrete tax items (6) (13.5)

(7.8)

(20.6)

(8.3) Other adjustments (1.8)

(1.2)

(4.6)

(4.7) Estimated tax effect of the above adjustments (9.5)

(9.0)

(34.4)

(34.5) Adjusted Net Income $ 100.7

$ 86.9

$ 295.7

$ 274.2















Diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding 261,555,255

263,441,572

261,084,177

265,855,068 GAAP Net Income per diluted share $ 0.31

$ 0.18

$ 0.77

$ 0.60 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ 1.13

$ 1.03

(1) Transaction-related expenses related primarily to advisory fees and other costs recognized in respect of major corporate transactions, including the acquisition of businesses, and equity and debt transactions. (2) Restructuring expenses represent items qualifying for recognition as such under U.S. GAAP and included costs related to the closure of lines of business, facility closures and consolidations, fundamental organizational rationalizations and non-recurring employee severance related to such actions. (3) Inventory write-offs and adjustments include the reversal of the adjustment to remeasure certain inventories on a Last-in-First-out ("LIFO") basis. (4) On June 4, 2024, Gates extinguished the 2021 Dollar Term Loans and the asset-backed credit facility in connection with our debt refinancing. As a result, we accelerated $14.8 million in deferred issuance costs during the three months ended June 29, 2024. (5) In July 2025, we received insurance recoveries related to a previously disclosed cybersecurity incident that occurred in February 2023 for which we previously excluded $5.2 million of expenses from Adjusted Net Income. (6) Discrete tax items include changes in uncertain tax positions relating to prior years, changes in tax laws or rates, changes in valuation allowances, excess tax benefits on stock option exercises, and prior year adjustments in various foreign jurisdictions in which returns were filed.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Reconciliation of Net Sales to Core Sales Growth (Unaudited)

Three months ended September 27, 2025 (USD in millions) Power Transmission

Fluid Power

Total Net sales for the three months ended September 27, 2025 (1) $ 533.3

$ 322.4

$ 855.7 Impact on net sales of movements in currency rates (8.3)

(2.9)

(11.2) Core sales for the three months ended September 27, 2025 $ 525.0

$ 319.5

$ 844.5











Net sales for the three months ended September 28, 2024 513.4

317.3

830.7 Increase in net sales 19.9

5.1

25.0 Increase in net sales on a core basis (core sales) $ 11.6

$ 2.2

$ 13.8











Net sales growth 3.9 %

1.6 %

3.0 % Core sales growth 2.3 %

0.7 %

1.7 %



Nine months ended September 27, 2025 (USD in millions) Power Transmission

Fluid Power

Total Net sales for the nine months ended September 27, 2025 $ 1,610.6

$ 976.4

$ 2,587.0 Impact on net sales of movements in currency rates 3.4

8.3

11.7 Core sales for the nine months ended September 27, 2025 $ 1,614.0

$ 984.7

$ 2,598.7











Net sales for the nine months ended September 28, 2024 1,588.1

990.7

2,578.8 Increase (decrease) in net sales 22.5

(14.3)

8.2 Increase (decrease) in net sales on a core basis (core sales) $ 25.9

$ (6.0)

$ 19.9











Net sales growth (decline) 1.4 %

(1.4 %)

0.3 % Core sales growth (decline) 1.6 %

(0.6 %)

0.8 %

