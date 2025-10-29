Kallpa Generación has commissioned the 204 MW Sunny solar plant in southern Peru, with expansion to 309 MW planned for 2026, following ministry approval.From pv magazine LatAm Kallpa Generación has started commercial operations at the 204 MW Sunny solar plant in La Joya district, Arequipa, Peru, after securing authorization from Peru's Economic Operation Committee of the National Interconnected System (COES). The $250 million project will supply power to the national grid in its first phase. A second phase, approved by the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), will expand capacity to 309 MW by ...

