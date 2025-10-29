Positioning Recognises Phenom Applied AI

Phenom, an applied AI company that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer, has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent and People Success for the second consecutive year, changing their position by demonstrating increased performance for enterprises while lowering the total cost of ownership. The placement is a testament to the value delivered by its AI, automation and experience approach.

Fosway Group identifies Strategic Leaders as companies that provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to consistently meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers. Strategic Leaders are also recognised by Fosway Group for having strong market performance and customer advocacy; as a result, they are frequently selected by such organisations and consistently meet their needs.

"In response to a new work environment that demands adaptability to changing skills needs, organisations are moving beyond traditional job architectures to build workforces around capabilities and potential," said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. "Phenom's platform maturity and focus on skills intelligence, combined with their proven track record in enterprise deployment, positions them as a Strategic Leader for companies serious about this transition."

As European companies accelerate their shift toward skills-based talent strategies, they are confronting fundamental questions about workforce readiness, internal mobility and career development. Phenom addresses these challenges by unifying talent acquisition, employee development and workforce planning with Applied AI that adapts to both organizational needs and individual career aspirations.

Phenom enables organisations to rapidly build a skills-based, future-ready workforce while empowering employees, managers, and HR leaders. By leveraging Phenom's Generative AI specifically designed for HR functions, and Agentic AI for advanced onboarding automation and workforce intelligence, the platform enables smarter decision-making, deeper employee engagement, and personalised development across every stage of the employee lifecycle.

Ontology-powered recommendations match employees with the right people and resources to foster a positive work culture and promote career advancement. With a seamless connection to talent acquisition, companies can also prioritize internal mobility to significantly reduce time to fill and cost of hire.

The platform has helped enterprises achieve amazing results, including:

A Fortune 500 company generated 37% of hires from internal moves

A global pharmaceutical company collected 200,000+ skills and centralized 29,000+ learning opportunities

A global retailer increased internal applicants by 129% while decreasing time to fill by 89%

A major bank achieved a 47% internal fill rate with 70% of their workforce adding an average of 23 skills each

"This recognition reflects our commitment to solving the talent development and retention challenges HR leaders face today," said John Deal, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Phenom. "European organisations need technology that goes beyond tracking skills, and actively helps employees develop them. Phenom Applied AI gives employees clarity about their career trajectory while giving employers the intelligence to build the workforce their business strategy requires."

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimize hiring and onboarding processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer. By uniquely combining proprietary industry-specific AI, agentic AI, automation and personalized experiences, its Intelligent Talent Experience platform helps companies fundamentally reshape their HR processes and strategies for scalable and sustainable transformation. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, Phenom takes a holistic approach that unifies the entire talent journey, augmenting human capabilities and creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and talent.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA.

The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

