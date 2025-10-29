North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTCID: KOAN) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce it is updating its shareholders on various developments and updates on both corporate developments and an update on the merger with Revive Regenerative, Inc. The Company will continue to update and will provide more information and greater detail over the next few weeks. In the future, we will have an update and status on the consumer based biologic cosmetic product, called Cielo Skin Care, as we are finalizing our partnership with our Israeli based biologic manufacturing company. We have completed the initial bridge financing for the merger with Revive Regenerative, Inc., and we are actively negotiating, in conjunction with our financial advisory firm, with all the Company's creditors and debtors, for the conversion of all debt in the Company to equity which is an agreed upon condition of closing for the transaction with Revive Regenerative, Inc. The original closing date for the merger/transaction was October 30, 2025, but our investment banking firm and advisor is informing us that while it is making great headway, approximately another 30 days is needed to complete the process. In addition, the Company is working with various investors on the additional $3,000,000 raise (in addition to the initial $500,000 bridge financing) needed as per the Merger Agreement. Both parties have cooperated in due diligence and are very satisfied with the integration of the two companies and both sides agree to close upon the satisfactory resolution of the debt, as stated above, and both sides are anxious to close as soon as possible. The Company is also in negotiations with a tele-med GPL-1 Peptide company that can provide a full line of GLP-1 products, along with various peptides, to be sold in conjunction with our current line of biologics. A more definitive update on the conversion of debt is expected to be known in the next 7 to 10 days and will be released as soon as the information is available, and both sides are eager to close the merger transaction as soon as possible, once this conversion is completed.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10533/272258_1039c03cc4f7386b_001full.jpg

James W. Zimbler, President and CEO, stated, "With Revive Regenerative's, combination of Laser and Energy Devices, married to the company's full line of exosome based biologic aesthetic products; now to potentially be coupled with new full line of GLP-1 weight loss products and a full line of additional peptide products, the new merged and consolidated Revive Regenerative will be one of the first fully integrated Laser and Energy Based Device, Aesthetic Biologic product companies in the World. This would significantly increase our top line revenues and creating significant bottom line EBITDA."

The Company uses the following handle on X at @ApolloBioKOAN to communicate with its shareholders

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., and its subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine as defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

Before using any of our products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report as filed by the Company with the OTC Markets.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272258

SOURCE: Apollo Biowellness, Inc.