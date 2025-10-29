MazeBolt Named One of DUN'S 100 Top 30 Startups in Israel for the Second Year Running

RAMAT GAN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / MazeBolt, the leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, has been recognized for the second consecutive year in the DUN'S 100 list of Israel's top 30 startups. DUN'S 100, Israel's leading business ranking by Dun & Bradstreet, highlights the country's most innovative and dynamic companies shaping the future of technology and business.

This latest recognition reflects MazeBolt's continued success in enabling enterprises to safeguard business continuity from damaging DDoS attacks - using MazeBolt's patented, AI-driven technology, RADAR. It also underscores the company's strong corporate culture, commitment to its employees, and contributions to the broader tech ecosystem.

"Being named to DUN'S 100 for the second year in a row is an honor for all of us," said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder of MazeBolt. "This recognition is due to our outstanding talent and the true dedication of the members of our team, who consistently continue to innovate and deliver our transformative DDoS security capabilities to the market - providing the enterprises who use us with the best possible DDoS security capabilities available."

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity for global enterprises by validating their DDoS defenses - without the need for maintenance windows. RADAR by MazeBolt core patented technology continuously runs thousands of nondisruptive simulations, allowing organizations to identify and remediate critical vulnerabilities in their DDoS defenses and configurations. With its patent-pending AI-driven SmartDetectTM capability, RADAR dynamically prioritizes the attack vectors most likely to succeed in an attack, accelerating identification of the highest-risk vulnerabilities. This results in measurable reduction in DDoS risk and stronger regulatory compliance - while preventing the operational, reputational, and financial damages caused by DDoS attacks.

