The Altitude Platform Introduces Altitude Social: High-Performing Social Creative, Expertly Managed

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / The Altitude Platform today announced the launch of Altitude Social, a managed creative solution that combines automation with expert management to deliver high-performing social creative at scale.

Altitude Social connects directly to Meta and other social platforms to build, publish, and optimize creative that adapts to every audience and placement. The fully managed system keeps content fresh, compliant, and on brand across Feeds, Stories, Reels, Explore, Marketplace, Audience Network, Threads, and more.

"Our goal with Altitude Social is simple: make social performance easier, smarter, and painless for our clients," said Brendan Clark, Director of Technology at Altitude. "Too often, brands are stuck either burning time with DIY tools or settling for static, underperforming ads. We wanted to remove that friction entirely and deliver something that just works. You stay focused on strategy, we handle the rest."

Altitude Social is designed to eliminate the manual work that slows down social advertising. By combining automation with human expertise, the service helps brands overcome one of marketing's biggest challenges: keeping creative fresh without overloading teams. It continuously builds and refreshes creative across every placement to keep campaigns relevant and effective.

The platform supports always-on prospecting, retargeting, catalog transformation, and promotional campaigns, giving brands a managed solution that adapts as fast as their audiences do.

Altitude Social represents the next step in The Altitude Platform's mission to simplify creative performance for brands. By combining automation with hands-on expertise, the company continues to help advertisers produce smarter, more effective social campaigns.

