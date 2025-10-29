Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Yum! Brands: The KFC Foundation Invests $200,000 in Food & Shelter Projects

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / KFC Foundation

The KFC Foundation is awarding $200,000 in grants to 20 community-based non-profit organization projects focused on expanding access to food and shelter. Kentucky Fried Wishes, one of the KFC Foundation's community giving programs, invites non-profit organizations to apply for a grant to fund a project on their wish list. This year, the KFC Foundation will fund $650,000 in Kentucky Fried Wishes to 65 non-profits nationwide, with grants awarded based on different project categories throughout the year.

This cycle's grant recipients span over 17 different states and support a variety of causes and communities, including:

Alexandra House, located in Blaine, MN, supports survivors of of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy, and shelter. With their Kentucky Fried Wishes grant, they will create Linus' Pet Haven, allowing surviors experiencing homelessness to bring their pets into the emergency shelter.

Hope Center Indy, located in Indianapolis, IN, provides both immediate care and long-term solutions for those in need. Their grant will fund a renovation of the donation sorting room, improving food storage and expanding pantry services for local families.

The Joy Bus, located in Phoenix, AZ, delivers fresh meals and comfort to people with cancer. Their grant will purchase kitchen equipment that improves efficiency, expands recipe options, and increases the number of meals served.

Kentucky Fried Wishes, Cycle 3, grant recipients:

Alexandra House (Baline, MN)

America's Second Harvest of the Big Bend (Tallahassee, FL)

Atlanta Mission (Atlanta, GA)

Big Sunday (Los Angeles, CA)

Bridge to Hope (Culter Bay, FL)

Children First CEO Kansas (Wichita, KS)

Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (Columbia, MO)

Eastern Michigan University Foundation (Ypsilanti, MI)

Haven's Harvest (New Haven, CT)

Hope Center Indy (Indianapolis, IN)

Joppy Mommas Farm (Dallas, TX)

KCEOC Community Action Partnership (Gray, KY)

Little J Ranch Farm Sanctuary (Cloudcroft, NM)

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue (Tempe, AZ)

Muscogee Nation (Okmulgee, OK)

Pet Helpers (Charleston, SC)

Ryan's House for Youth (Couepville, WA)

Southern Alamance Family Empowerment (Graham, NC)

The Joy Bus (Phoenix, AZ)

The Prisoner's Hope (Louisville, KY)

Kentucky Fried Wishes is just one way the KFC Foundation supports, empowers, and serves joy to KFC restaurant employees and communities. The KFC Foundation also provides programs focused on education, financial literacy, and hardship assistance for KFC restaurant employees, as well as a food donation program to fight hunger and food waste.

The next Kentucky Fried Wishes grant cycle will open in early 2026 and focus on empowerment through education and training. Non-profit organizations seeking funding for a project within that scope can learn more and apply for a grant at kfcfoundation.org/wishes.

