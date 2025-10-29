Metiss and Solar Rescue Announce Merger to Power the Next Evolution in Solar Intelligence

AI-powered merger creates the first integrated solar platform combining advanced analytics and field service for real-time energy optimization and transparency.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Metiss.ai, an emerging leader in solar intelligence and AI-enabled analytics, today announced its merger with Solar Rescue, New England's leading solar operations and maintenance (O&M) company. The merger marks the official launch of Metiss - a powerful fusion of advanced solar platform and field services expertise to redefine how solar systems are designed, managed, and maintained.

Metiss's vision, "The Democratization of electrification through an AI first business services platform" represents cutting-edge AI tools and real-time system insights accessible to everyone in the renewable energy ecosystem - from solar developers and asset managers to investors.

"This merger bridges the gap between intelligence and action," said Naren Yendluri, CEO of Metiss. "We are building an ecosystem where advanced AI optimizes and mobilizes the solution. Metiss is ushering in a new era of energy reliability, performance, and transparency." "Our combined offering brings something completely new to the solar market. Together, we're changing the standard for how assets are maintained and monetized" said Josh Storrusten, Co-Founder of Solar Rescue.

The New Standard in Energy Management

The merger combines Metiss.ai's intelligent software platform with Solar Rescue's trusted field service network, creating a hybrid model that integrates AI Services + Field Services under one connected umbrella.

Metiss' Technology Platform Includes:

Sales Optimization: A guided agentic customer engagement to provide savings insights and a proposal/contract within minutes.

Financial Modeling: Precision ROI forecasting that drives smarter portfolio decisions.

Smart Monitoring and Forecasting: Predict performance using advanced models that account for weather, shading, and historical data and identify underperformance and other system issues.

Metiss Vista: A B2B platform that delivers full transparency into subscription services and metrics.

Integration API: Seamless data integration into CRMs, asset management tools, or partner platforms.

Through Solar Rescue, Metiss now delivers the human side of performance - providing diagnostic, repair, and optimization services across New England, with plans for national expansion. Each field dispatch can be AI-triggered directly from Metiss' monitoring platform, closing the loop from detection to resolution in real time.

Designed for the Industry. Built for Scale

Metiss's business model offers modular SaaS subscriptions and on-demand service options, making AI-powered tools accessible and scalable for any portfolio size. Whether serving a single site or thousands of distributed assets, the platform delivers a unified ecosystem for data, performance, and service.

A New Era: The Democratization of Solar

The merger represents more than just growth - it's a movement toward equal access to intelligent energy infrastructure. Metiss is building the tools and network that allow anyone in the renewable value chain to make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions about their energy assets.

"The future of solar isn't just installation - it's democratization of intelligence," said Yendluri. "By connecting AI and field service, we're giving every operator, every installer, and every investor the power to truly understand and optimize their systems."

About Metiss.AI

Metiss.ai is an AI-driven solar technology company focused on democratizing access to advanced energy analytics and system optimization. Metiss combines intelligent software, predictive modeling, and integrated service solutions to ensure solar systems perform at their full potential. Learn more at www.metiss.ai .

