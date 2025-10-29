Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.10.2025 15:18 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jobomax Global Announces Strategic Investment in Kola Global

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobomax Global is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Kola Global, a technology partner since 2021. This milestone formalizes our long-standing collaboration and positions both companies for accelerated growth.

This investment represents Jobomax's commitment to building and scaling technology solutions that strengthen our real estate platform and deliver greater value to our customers, investors, and partners.

Kola serves as the backbone of technology for Jobomax Global, powering the systems that keep our operations running seamlessly:

  • Financial qualifications and underwriting for home financings to support homebuyers across Africa
  • Payment processing, invoicing, and collections to ensure efficiency and accountability
  • Dedicated customer portal for updates and communication that enhance buyer experience
  • Transparency tools that benefit buyers, investors, and partners

Our joint focus will be on:

  • Data & Analytics Expansion: Enhancing the platform to provide deeper insights into financial qualification, portfolio performance and investor reporting.
  • New Services Verticals: Building additional tools and services to broaden the scope of Kola Global's offerings.
  • Operational Alignment: Leveraging Kola's platform to streamline workflows, improve transparency, and support our continued scale across West Africa.

"Having a stake in Kola Global positions us well for rapid growth," said John Block, Chief Investment Officer of Jobomax Global. "We're confident this partnership will help us better serve our buyers and institutional investors as we expand."

"The entire team at Kola is excited about the opportunity to work more closely with Jobomax as we make additional investments in our platform to deliver solutions for managing investment relationships in emerging and frontier markets," added Ameet Dhillon, Kola co-founder and CEO.

Jobomax and Kola Global will begin immediate collaboration on platform enhancements, with a strong emphasis on portfolio analytics to support upcoming financing initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.jobomax.com and www.kolaglobal.net. For media inquiries, please contact Robert Hornsby (robert.hornsby@jobomax.com) or Ameet Dhillon (ameet@kolaglobal.net).

Jobomax Global Logo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms5YthZFCGg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787510/Jobomax_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jobomax-global-announces-strategic-investment-in-kola-global-302594239.html

