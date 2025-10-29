Clinical Analytics Market worth $81.32 billion by 2030 with 19.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Clinical Analytics Market, valued at US$27.65 billion in 2024, stood at US$33.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 19.7% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$81.32 billion by the end of the period. The growth of the clinical analytics market is primarily driven by the shift toward value-based care and reimbursement models, pushing healthcare organizations to enhance outcomes while reducing costs. Increasing regulatory openness to real-world evidence (RWE) is fostering the integration of advanced analytics into clinical and research workflows. Additionally, the rapid adoption of cloud-based and modern data platforms, enabling scalable, real-time insights and seamless interoperability, further accelerates market expansion.

By use case, the healthcare use case segment accounted for significant growth in the clinical analytics market in 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of value-based care models and the growing demand for data-driven decision-making to improve patient outcomes. Healthcare providers are leveraging clinical analytics for clinical decision support, population health management, remote patient monitoring, and operational efficiency enhancement. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging populations, and higher patient volumes are further accelerating the need for advanced analytics to predict disease trends, optimize resource allocation, and reduce readmissions and healthcare costs. Additionally, the integration of analytics with EHR systems, AI, and telehealth platforms is enabling real-time insights, personalized care plans, and improved quality reporting, reinforcing the segment's strong growth trajectory.

By end users, A key driver for the significant growth of the healthcare providers segment in the clinical analytics market is the increasing need to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and optimize operational efficiency through real-time, data-driven decision-making. Healthcare providers generate the majority of clinical data from EHRs, diagnostic imaging, laboratory systems, and connected medical devices, creating a strong foundation for analytics adoption. As value-based care models gain traction globally, providers are under growing pressure to demonstrate measurable improvements in quality of care and operational performance. This growth is fueled using predictive analytics to identify high-risk patients, optimize resource allocation, and support proactive interventions that reduce readmission rates and complications. Moreover, real-time insights enable hospitals and health systems to streamline workflows, reduce waste, and enhance care coordination, making clinical analytics an indispensable tool in modern healthcare delivery.

By geography, North America dominated the clinical analytics market in 2024, driven by its highly digitized healthcare ecosystem, significant investments in healthcare IT infrastructure, and the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs). The United States, in particular, benefits from a strong regulatory framework promoting data-driven care models and value-based reimbursement programs, encouraging healthcare providers and payers to leverage advanced analytics for improving outcomes and reducing costs. A mature network of health IT vendors, academic research centers, and pharmaceutical companies has further accelerated innovation in areas such as precision medicine, population health management, and clinical decision support. Rising chronic disease prevalence, coupled with the growing demand for real-world evidence (RWE) and digitized clinical trials, has fuelled analytics adoption across hospitals, payer networks, and life sciences organizations, solidifying North America's position as the global leader in the clinical analytics market.

The report profiles key players such Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group) (US), Merative (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GE HealthCare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Oracle Health Sciences (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Veradigm LLC (US), IQVIA (US), Cotiviti Inc. (US), Health Catalyst (US), Cognizant (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dassault Systèmes (France), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), Veeva Systems (US), ICON plc (Ireland), eClinicalWorks (US), Accenture (Ireland), CVS Health (US), Inovalon (US), WNS (Holdings) Ltd. (UK), SOPHiA GENETICS (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche)(FLATIRON HEALTH) (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US).

Optum Inc:

Optum Inc is a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics solutions, leveraging its extensive real-world data assets and AI-driven platforms to deliver insights across payers, providers, and life sciences organizations. Through its Optum Insight division, the company integrates clinical, claims, and genomic data to support value-based care, predictive analytics, and real-world evidence generation. Optum's strategic acquisitions, including Change Healthcare, have strengthened its data interoperability and analytics capabilities, enabling seamless integration across the healthcare ecosystem. Its vertically integrated structure-spanning care delivery, insurance, and analytics-positions Optum as a comprehensive player in the clinical analytics market, offering scalable, data-driven solutions for improving outcomes, optimizing workflows, and advancing evidence-based decision-making.

IQVIA

IQVIA is a global leader in clinical data and advanced analytics, providing AI-powered platforms that streamline clinical trial operations and data management. Its Clinical Data Analytics Suite (CDAS) enables real-time data integration, visualization, and predictive modeling across structured and unstructured sources, helping sponsors and CROs accelerate study timelines and enhance oversight. IQVIA's deep domain expertise in clinical research, combined with its vast global data network, supports analytics for trial design, site selection, and patient recruitment. With a focus on automation, efficiency, and regulatory compliance, IQVIA remains a key innovator in clinical analytics, driving digital transformation across the life sciences value chain.

Oracle

Oracle has emerged as a major force in healthcare and life sciences analytics through its cloud-based infrastructure and integrated data intelligence platforms. Following its acquisition of Cerner, Oracle expanded its reach into clinical and EHR data management, enabling end-to-end analytics across research, care delivery, and population health. Its Oracle Analytics Intelligence for Life Sciences and Clinical Development Analytics solutions leverage AI and machine learning to unify data, ensure compliance, and accelerate clinical insights. With strong capabilities in data integration, scalability, and value-based health analytics, Oracle offers a robust ecosystem for organizations seeking enterprise-grade clinical analytics solutions built on secure and interoperable cloud architecture.

