Herb Extract Market to Reach $23.8 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Herb extracts are concentrated bioactive compounds derived from medicinal plants, widely utilized across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food industries. These extracts offer therapeutic, nutritional, and functional benefits, making them valuable alternatives to synthetic ingredients. Increasing consumer preference for natural and plant-based solutions, coupled with growing demand for preventive healthcare, has accelerated the adoption of herb extracts globally. Their applications range from dietary supplements supporting immunity and metabolic health to botanical actives in skincare and natural additives in food formulations. Rising awareness of herbal remedies, technological advancements in extraction processes, and expanding product availability through e-commerce channels are among the key factors driving market growth.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Herb Extract Market by Application (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplement, Cosmetics and Personal Care, and Others), and Type (Turmeric or Curcuma Longa Linn, Ginger or Zingiber Officinale Roscoe, Indian Pennywort or Centella Asiatica, Aloe or Aloe Vera L.Burm.f., Fah Talai Jone or Andrographis Paniculata, Indian Gooseberry or Phyllanthus emblica L., Krachai Dum or Kaempferia Parviflora, Krathom or Mitragyna Speciosa, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the herb extract market was valued at $8.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $23.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2035.

Market Introduction

Herb extracts are natural bioactive compounds derived from plants, widely used in dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages for their therapeutic, nutritional, and functional properties. These extracts are increasingly preferred due to their natural origin, minimal side effects, and compatibility with holistic and preventive healthcare approaches. The herb extract market is gaining momentum owing to the rising demand for plant-based products, growing awareness of preventive healthcare, and advancements in extraction technologies that enhance purity and efficacy. An expanding geriatric population, supportive regulatory frameworks for natural ingredients, and ongoing innovations in formulation are further driving market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of herbal supplements and natural additives across both developed and emerging economies is expected to significantly boost demand during the forecast period.

Report Overview

The herb extract market is segmented into application, type, and region. By application, it is categorized into pharmaceutical, nutraceutical & dietary supplement, cosmetics & personal care, and others. By type, the market is fragmented into turmeric (Curcuma longa Linn), ginger (Zingiber officinale Roscoe), Indian pennywort (Centella asiatica), aloe (Aloe vera (L.) Burm.f.), Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis paniculata), Indian gooseberry (Phyllanthus emblica L.), Krachai Dum (Kaempferia parviflora), Krathom (Mitragyna speciosa), and others.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

By application, the others segment was the largest contributor to the market in 2023, and the cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the others segment dominated the market in 2023 and Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis paniculata) is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $8.2 billion Market Size in 2035 $23.8 billion CAGR 9.3 % No. of Pages in Report 311 Segments Covered Application, Type, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA) Drivers Growth in preference for natural and plant-based products Expansion of the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry Rise in demand for herb extract in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors Restraint Challenges in Ensuring Quality and Uniformity of Herbal Extracts Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The herb extract market is primarily driven by rising consumer demand for natural, plant-based products across industries such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages. Increasing awareness of preventive healthcare, growing preference for organic and clean-label products, and the shift toward herbal alternatives to synthetic chemicals are accelerating adoption.

Technological advancements in extraction methods such as supercritical CO2 extraction, ultrasonic-assisted extraction, and nanoencapsulation are enhancing purity, potency, and shelf-life of herbal actives, making them more attractive to manufacturers. Expanding applications in functional food, dietary supplements, skincare, and animal feed further broaden market opportunities.

Emerging economies present significant growth potential, with rising disposable incomes, expansion of e-commerce platforms, and growing government support for traditional medicine and herbal research. Moreover, consumer trends toward immunity-boosting, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging products create a strong pipeline for herb extract-based products.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

A major challenge for the herb extract market is quality inconsistency, as variations in cultivation, harvesting, and processing can affect potency and safety. To address this, companies are investing in standardized extraction protocols, certifications (GMP, ISO), and advanced quality testing to ensure consistency and build consumer trust.

Another restraint is the high cost of advanced extraction technologies and limited awareness in rural or underdeveloped regions. Partnerships with local suppliers, contract manufacturing, and cost-efficient extraction methods can help overcome affordability barriers.

Regulatory complexity also poses a challenge, as requirements differ widely across countries. To mitigate this, global players are increasingly focusing on transparent labeling, clinical validation of herbal claims, and close collaboration with regulators to accelerate approvals.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the global herb extract market, supported by strong demand for dietary supplements, rise in the adoption of natural skincare products, and the presence of leading nutraceutical companies. The U.S. leads the region with high consumer awareness and robust demand for herbal extracts from the manufacturers.

Europe holds a significant share, driven by a large base of health-conscious consumers, well-established herbal medicine traditions, and supportive regulatory frameworks that promote herbal formulations under strict quality guidelines. Germany, France, and the UK are key contributors, with strong demand for herbal extract based remedies and other nutraceutical supplements.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by the deep-rooted use of traditional medicine in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Government initiatives promoting Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), and Kampo, coupled with rising investments in R&D and e-commerce expansion, are accelerating the adoption of herbal extracts. China leads in production and exports, while India is emerging as a hub for herbal supplements and natural personal care products.

LAMEA is also experiencing growth due to rising awareness of natural remedies, expanding middle-class populations, and increasing penetration of herbal-based beauty and wellness products. Brazil is one of the emerging markets, driven by demand for both traditional and premium herbal extracts.

Key Players

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Givaudan

Symrise

Kerry Group Plc

ADM

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Kalsec Inc.

Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd.

Carbery Group Pl

Botanic Healthcare.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In June 2025, Givaudan announced new Rainforest Alliance certification for a selection of its vanilla extracts marketed in Europe. The certification attests to its longstanding commitment to supporting communities and protecting the environment, embodied by its Sourcing4Good program.

