FLEX(C) to Host Exclusive Master Classes, Live Demonstrations and Daily Giveaways at the 2025 SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Visitors of FLEX's booth #51125 in the West Hall at the 2025 SEMA Show will experience live hands-on training, expert-led demonstrations and exclusive giveaways designed to celebrate innovation and craftsmanship in the detailing industry.

Each day, attendees can join FLEX's "Master Class" sessions to learn techniques using its newest tools in a way that redefines efficiency, precision, and artistry in detailing. Sessions will be led by some of the most recognized names in the industry, including Mike Phillips, Hannah Kasiri, and Rigo Santana, founder of Xtreme Xcellence.

"FLEX is bringing the full force of innovation, education, and excitement to SEMA," said Tim Baker, vice president of product at Chervon North America. "Between our live demonstrations, interactive training, and the debut of our newest polishers and TRACK-LOCK organizational system, our booth will be the ultimate destination for anyone passionate about perfecting the craft of detailing."

Throughout the show, Rigo Santana and his team of professionals will perform a live restoration of a 1985 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet from the Petersen Automotive Museum using FLEX's recently launched corded and cordless polishers. The restored car will be part of a giveaway sweepstakes organized by the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The booth will also highlight FLEX's TRACK-LOCK system, a new modular storage solution designed to revolutionize body shop organization and efficiency.

Exclusive Giveaways

FLEX is adding even more excitement to SEMA 2025 with daily product giveaways and the sponsorship of the Meet & Greet event hosted by the International Detailers Association (IDA).

FLEX is proud to sponsor the IDA Meet & Greet on Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 5-7 p.m. Detailers attending the event will receive a special FLEX ticket for the chance to win one of 50 free 24V Gear-Driven Orbital Polisher Kits.To find out if they've won, attendees simply need to bring their ticket to the FLEX booth during show hours.

Daily Master Classes Schedule (West Hall, Booth #51125)

Tuesday, Nov. 4

10:15-10:35 a.m. - Cross-Technique Detailing (Hannah Kasiri)

Compare rotary, random orbital, and gear-driven forced action methods; learn when to switch for optimal efficiency.

11:30-11:50 a.m. - Mastering Orange Peel Removal with FLEX 120V Power (Mike Phillips)

Step-by-step on wet/machine sanding and rotary polishing for a glass-smooth finish.

1:30-1:50 p.m. - Machines for Paint Correction (Rigo Santana and team)

Tools and techniques for flawless correction.

3:45-4:05 p.m. - Master Workflow: From Prep to Protection (Mike Phillips and Rigo Santana)

Start-to-finish demonstration showing consistency across FLEX's system of tools for detailing.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

10:15-10:35 a.m. - Streamlining Your Bodyshop Workflow (Hannah Kasiri)

How TRACK-LOCK personalizes shop organization for less downtime and better flow.

11:30-11:50 a.m. - Achieving a Swirl-Free Finish with the FLEX Orbital Polisher (Mike Phillips)

Techniques for removing holograms after compounding.

1:30-1:50 p.m. - Finishing Tools (Rigo Santana and team)

Which machines to use for final polish and refinement.

Thursday, Nov. 6

10:15-10:35 a.m. - Taking Auto Detailing from Good to Great (Hannah Kasiri)

Pro habits from prep to final polish for consistent, high-end finishes.

11:30-11:50 a.m. - Ceramic Coating Mastery with Gear-Driven FLEX Polishers (Mike Phillips)

Proper coating application after sanding, rotary cut, and orbital polish.

1:30-1:50 p.m. - Detailing Tight Areas (Rigo Santana and team)

Tools and attachments for precision in small spaces.

3:45-4:05 p.m. - Ask the Pros (Mike Phillips and Rigo Santana)

Roundtable Q&A with live solutions.

Friday, Nov. 7

1:30-1:50 p.m. - Machine Accessories (Rigo Santana and team)

Using TRACK-LOCK for organization and efficiency.

To learn more about FLEX solutions that will be showcased during the SEMA Show, visit booth #51125 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Nov. 4-7, 2025, or go to www.flexpowertools.com/sema.

About FLEX©

FLEX© is a brand built on over 100 years of German engineering and innovation, providing professional-grade power tools that outwork, outperform, and outlast the competition. Founded in 1922, FLEX has a storied history of inventing category-defining products, including the world's first angle grinder in 1954. As part of the global manufacturing enterprise, Chervon, FLEX continues its legacy by focusing on durability, precision, and state-of-the-art technology. Learn more at www.flexpowertools.com.

