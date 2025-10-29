Discovery Education Drives Student Engagement and Career Exploration With New National STEM Day Resources

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Discovery Education, the creator of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world, offers educators new resources and a unique career event to drive student engagement in workforce exploration on National STEM Day and beyond. Held annually on November 8th, National STEM Day unites communities to celebrate the importance of teaching K-12 students about science, technology, engineering, and math.

Research from the Education Insights 2025-2026: Fueling Learning Through Engagement reportindicates that 87% of high school students think that career connections make classrooms engaging and over 93% of educators agree that student engagement is a critical metric for understanding overall achievement. To support the effort of making classrooms engaging by connecting instruction to potential future careers, Discovery Education offers the following learning resources:

Futures Fair Event

On November 5, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 2 PM ET, schools across the United States are invited to join the Futures Fair, a free event offering 30-minute interactive presentations from professionals across a range of industries. Organizations participating in the Futures Fair include 3M, ASME, Clayco, CVS Health, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Genentech, Hartford, Honda, Honeywell, Illumina, LIV Golf, Meta, Norton, Nucor, Polar Bears International, Prologis, The Home Depot, Verizon, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The presentations, as well as mentorship opportunities and standards-aligned hands-on activities, will give students new insights into potential career opportunities and the skills needed for future success in that field.

Learn more and register for the Discovery Education Futures Fair at discoveryeducation.com/futures-fair.

Immersive Learning

Discover more free immersive learning resources from Discovery Education and partners here.

In Operation Communication, a new immersive game from the STEM Careers Coalition, students in grades 6-12 experience a day in the life of an employee in a simulated workplace, navigating production schedules, team dynamics, and customer satisfaction. Players practice a wide range of active skills with a focus on effective communication in the workplace to keep the production line running smoothly and create happy customers. Students can then use the new Career Finder tool to explore career pathways based on their interests. Powered by the STEM Careers Coalition, these resources help students find out about new careers and discover how classroom learning connects to real-world possibilities. The STEM Careers Coalition is an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations providing 15M+ students with equitable access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019.

TimePod Adventures in collaboration with Verizon utilizes state-of-the-art, life-size Augmented Reality that students can interact with and control from a web browser on any device. Guided by an AI-powered assistant and featuring grade-band specific lesson plans, students face challenges and solve problems. In addition, educators can find more research-backed insights in the recent Immersive Learning as an Instructional Game Changer white paper.

Salvage Safari is a new, free interactive game created with Niagara Cares and Filament Games inviting students in grades 3-8 to explore a coastal environment, collect and sort waste, and learn the science behind recycling, all within Roblox.

Virtual Field Trips

Discover more Discovery Education virtual field trips here or on the Virtual Field Trips channel in Discovery Education Experience. The latest include VFTs with partners such as Sesame Workshop, the U.S. National Science Foundation, Illumina, and more.

Careers at Sea and Shore: A Virtual Field Trip to Maritime Manufacturing Centers

Premieres: October 29, 2025

Grades 6-12

This virtual field trip shows students the world of innovative maritime manufacturing as they explore how submarines are built and the amazing careers of the individuals building them. Discover how the healthy, drug-free choices students make today can lead to meaningful and rewarding careers in the future - including the careers that create national security systems that can operate underwater. Featuring experts from Ocean Aero, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, this virtual field trip highlights the creative, real-world career pathways and technologies shaping the future of maritime manufacturing. This virtual field trip, funded through the DOW's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program, is connected to Operation Prevention, a program with the Drug Enforcement Administration providing no-cost online tools that support every member of the community with the power of prevention.

Amphibian Adventures: A Build the Change Virtual Field Trip to the Georgia Wetlands

Premieres: December 4, 2025

Grades 3-8

Join the LEGO Group and Discovery Education as we head to Jekyll Island and the Okefenokee Swamp to learn about the lifecycle and habitat of everyone's favorite web-footed friend: frogs. As an indicator species, frogs can tell us a lot about the health of an entire ecosystem. "Hop" aboard a swamp boat to explore frog conservation efforts, including ways to help frogs in your community. This Virtual Field Trip is part of Build the Change, a program with the LEGO Group celebrating the power of play to boost learning and improve the world around you.

Classroom Activities

The new Honda Safety in Action: From Racetrack to Roadway - It Takes All of Us is a two-part video series that brings professional racing into the classroom to help teach real-world safety habits. Featuring motocross champions Jett and Hunter Lawrence and IndyCar driver Scott Dixon, the new video series demonstrates how advanced safety technologies connect to everyday choices, such as wearing a helmet, buckling up, and avoiding distractions. This resource is from Honda Safety Driven, a program with Honda.

With standards-aligned lesson plans and engaging student activities, educators can bring the lessons from the golf course to the classroom and beyond. These resources are from LIV to Learn, a program with LIV Golf, offering young people ages 11-14 and educators digital resources that explore STEM, life skills, and career opportunities, while also addressing topics of teamwork and sustainability.

With Science Fair Central - an initiative created in collaboration with The Home Depot® - educators and families discover over 100 science and engineering project starters, student planning guides, judging tools, and hands-on activities. The resources challenge students to design a device using magnetism to fish trash from local waterways, use characteristics of an armadillo's shell to create an architectural design solution, build catapults and trebuchets for a physics class mini-challenge, experiment with materials to insulate and cool a beverage, and more.

With career inspiration profiles, students meet with STEM professionals at Itron as they share stories about careers making a difference in our world. Created with Itron, these resources are designed to help foster dialogue on the importance of energy and resource utilization.

Discovery Education subscribers can find all this content and more within the following products:

Experience : Turn engaging content, such as virtual field trips and immersive learning content, into impactful classroom lessons with strategic, educator support through Discovery Education Experience, the essential classroom companion. These ready-to-teach lessons are easily accessible from the Sandbox Channel, Immersive Explorers Channel, and Virtual Field Trips Channel. STEM-focused resources encourage active student participation, critical thinking, and real-world application of knowledge while supporting educators with built-in instructional strategies and flexible teaching tools.

Career Connect : Available to all users of Discovery Education Experience, the award-winning Career Connect fosters student engagement by connecting classroom learning to real-world applications and potential careers. Through Career Connect, educators request virtual classroom visits from industry professionals from organizations - such as Genentech, Trane Technologies, Nucor - and can select from an array of job types, industries, languages, and locations to further personalize interactions.

Mystery Science : The STEM collection from Mystery Science offers a unique standards-aligned science curriculum for grades K-5 designed to help students stay curious.

Science Techbook: Built around engaging real-world phenomena and designed for real classrooms, Science Techbook is a core science curriculum that combines ready-to-teach science lessons, STEM careers, hands-on learning, and embedded literacy and math practice to help every student thrive.

"STEM lessons are a powerful way to spark student curiosity by connecting classroom learning to the real world. National STEM Day is a great opportunity for educators to tap into students' interest in STEM, and these curated resources from Discovery Education make it easy and fun to do so," said Jamie Jenkins, Senior Director of Instructional Design at Discovery Education.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

