Conviva, the intelligence platform delivering outcome-based performance analytics for digital businesses, has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring.

"It's an honor for Conviva to be recognized by Gartner as a Visionary," said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. "Our mission is to transform every consumer experience across apps, websites, and AI agents into actionable, outcome-based intelligence. Having led the streaming video market for more than a decade, we know that customer experience is the key driver of engagement and outcomes for every digital business-but unlocking this intelligence and making it truly actionable requires innovation that goes beyond today's tools and technologies. We're now extending that expertise to all digital products and Agentic experiences, in real time and at any scale."

With a rich history of innovation and expertise, Conviva has expanded its industry-leading, real-time video experience monitoring and analytics platform, built on a foundation proven in massive-scale, experience-critical environments, to more broadly connect customer experience and engagement patterns to business outcomes such as purchases, bookings, and resolved support issues. Seeing and understanding high-dimensional patterns-to-outcomes unlocks predictable growth, improves reliability, and builds lasting trust; these capabilities are increasingly critical in the digital experience and Agentic era.

The Conviva® platform unifies and empowers product, marketing, and engineering teams across any industry-including eCommerce, travel hospitality, software, and media entertainment-to understand not just what happened, but why. This approach gives organizations the ability to uncover growth opportunities, improve reliability, and act with confidence at the speed of their customers.

Conviva enables enterprises to:

Connect Consumer Experience Engagement Patterns to Outcomes: Turn every interaction into outcome-based intelligence, linking experience and engagement patterns across AI agents, apps, and websites to tangible results such as purchases, bookings, or resolved support requests, revealing not just what happened but why through continuous, high-dimensional analytics.

Turn every interaction into outcome-based intelligence, linking experience and engagement patterns across AI agents, apps, and websites to tangible results such as purchases, bookings, or resolved support requests, revealing not just but through continuous, high-dimensional analytics. Deliver AI-Powered Real-Time Intelligence: Surface insights as digital interactions occur, for instant action and agility at any scale through stateful analytics that provide context and precision.

Surface insights as digital interactions occur, for instant action and agility at any scale through stateful analytics that provide context and precision. Unify All Operational Data: Transform fragmented digital signals into a single, connected source of truth with comprehensive client-side telemetry-without sampling-and seamless integrations to any operational data source.

Transform fragmented digital signals into a single, connected source of truth with comprehensive client-side telemetry-without sampling-and seamless integrations to any operational data source. Drive Growth and Customer Trust: Align teams around results that matter-growth, retention, and customer satisfaction-rather than siloed technical metrics, ensuring compelling and reliable digital experiences.

Trusted by enterprises worldwide, holds an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars on Gartner Peer Insights as of October 29, 2025. Here's what customers are saying:

"As a Product Manager, I found Conviva to be invaluable in providing real-time insights into user engagement and system performance. It helps a lot with issue resolution, optimization, as well as editorial and product decisions. The support team is responsive and helpful." Product Manager

"Conviva proved to be the right choice, and quickly became one of the main sources of truth in the company." Engineer

"Product easily grows with our need, connects smoothly with our system, and lets us tailor it to our workflow. it works well overall. Product Manager

"Conviva is exceptional in integration, support, and customization of their product to cater our needs." Engineer

"I have worked in partnership with Conviva for more than 5 years now, always had a great experience with the product and its services. Developer

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring, Padraig Byrne, Pankaj Prasad, 27 October 2025.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Conviva

Conviva is the intelligence platform for digital businesses, turning every consumer interaction into outcome-based intelligence-linking engagement patterns across apps, websites, and AI agents to real results such as purchases, bookings, and resolved support requests. Powered by its patented Time-State Technology®, the Conviva® Operational Data Platform delivers real-time insights and automation that help leading enterprises grow, improve satisfaction, and build lasting trust.

To learn more about how Conviva can help improve the performance and outcomes of your digital services, visit www.conviva.com or sign up for a demo today.

