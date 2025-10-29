Partnership strengthens Innocap's technology-enabled service model and reinforces its role as core infrastructure for institutional Dedicated Managed Accounts

Innocap Investment Management Inc. ("Innocap" or "the Company"), the leading Dedicated Managed Account platform offering institutional investors a superior way to access their alternatives portfolios, today announced a strategic growth investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities ("Bain Capital"). This investment will advance Innocap's next stage of growth and further enhance its technology-enabled service model, helping institutional investors structure, access, and oversee alternative portfolios with greater transparency and efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029141715/en/

In conjunction with the investment, Innocap announced it has surpassed US$100 billion in platform assets, marking a significant milestone for the company's continued growth as the preferred platform for institutional investors accessing alternative investments.

Combining deep sector expertise with proprietary workflow automation and a secure tech infrastructure, Innocap provides institutional allocators with a superior way to access, structure, and oversee their alternative investments through Dedicated Managed Accounts (DMAs). With more than US$4.8 trillion allocated to alternative assets globally and growing, DMAs are increasingly recognized as a superior solution, unlocking significant incremental alpha compared to traditional investment vehicles

Innocap's people, processes, and purpose-built technology work together to deliver high-touch service and trusted governance. As the leader in this rapidly expanding market, Innocap continues to help institutions build resilient, long-term partnerships across the alternative investment ecosystem.

"Bain Capital's investment marks an exciting new chapter for Innocap and for the future of DMAs," said François Rivard, Chief Executive Officer of Innocap. "Assets on Innocap's platform have doubled in three years, and this investment will enable us to continue scaling to meet the demands of global allocators, from alternative asset managers and pensions to endowments and sovereign wealth funds. Bain Capital's partnership will also enable us to pair world-leading AI and fintech expertise as we swiftly advance Innocap's technology stack to deliver clear wins for clients."

"The alternative investment ecosystem is at an inflection point, driven by institutional allocators' growing demand for customized solutions and greater transparency, control, and capital efficiency," said Michael Grandfield, Managing Director at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities. "Innocap has been at the forefront of this evolution, combining proprietary technology with deep operational expertise to meet the complex needs of its clients. We're excited to partner with François and the team to build on Innocap's market leadership and enhance its technology-enabled platform to further empower institutional investors with greater insight and control."

Bain Capital joins tenured shareholders, including Innocap senior management, La Caisse, BNY, Walter Global Asset Management, BNP Paribas, and ADIA.

"Driven by a bold vision for global growth, Innocap continues to lead in alternative investments through its expertise and technological focus. La Caisse is proud to be a longstanding shareholder of this Montréal-based company and remains committed to supporting Innocap's strategic evolution alongside world-class partners, while continuing to deliver enduring value for our depositors," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at La Caisse.

Recent developments that have paved the way to Innocap's next stage of growth include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") selecting Innocap for DMA Platform services and becoming a shareholder in the company.

Financial terms of the minority investment were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q1 2026.

About Innocap

Innocap is the leading Dedicated Managed Account Platform globally.

We provide institutional allocators with a superior way to structure, access, and oversee their investments. With over US$100 billion on the platform, Innocap enables allocators to customize their investment strategy, increase transparency, achieve asset control, and unlock significant incremental alpha over their alternative portfolios.

Powered by our people, processes, and purpose-built technology, Innocap is transforming how institutional allocators access their alternative investments.

To learn more, visit www.innocap.com.

Follow @Innocap-Group on LinkedIn.

About Bain Capital

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com.

Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Bain Capital's Tech Opportunities business (baincapitaltechopportunities.com) aims to help growing technology companies reach their full potential. We focus on companies in large, growing end markets with innovative or disruptive technology where we believe we can support transformational growth. Our dedicated, tenured team has deep experience supporting growing technology businesses-bringing together differentiated backgrounds in private and public equity investing as well as technology operating roles. We invest behind fundamental long-term tailwinds as technology penetrates across industries, creating a large and growing number of investment opportunities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029141715/en/

Contacts:

Innocap

Órla Kelly

Global Head of Marketing Communications

+353 1 6601547

orla.kelly@innocap.com

Bain Capital

Eddie de Sciora, Director, Communications

+1 (617) 3523261

edesciora@baincapital.com

Montieth Company

Cameron Penny, Senior Director

+44 7766 312 502

cpenny@montiethco.com