On March 31, 2025, the shares in Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On June 25, 2025, the observation status was updated on the grounds that the Company's board of directors consisted of only two board members.

On August 18, 2025, the observation status was updated after the Company disclosed that its board of directors had prepared a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning).

Yesterday, October 28, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that one new member had been elected to the Company's board of directors, which now therefore consists of three members.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) (HOTEL, ISIN code SE0011415710, orderbook ID 79783).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB