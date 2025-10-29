ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Expands Its GPM Series for UGVs. Intelligent Integrated Drive Systems Deliver Scalable Power, Efficiency, and Control

New GPM35, GPM50, and GPM70 Combine Integrated Motors, Controllers, and Gearboxes to Power Next-Generation Unmanned Ground Vehicles

LACONIA, NH / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / ePropelled, a global leader in intelligent motor and power systems, today announced the expansion of its GPM Series, a family of integrated propulsion systems purpose-built for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and autonomous mobility platforms.

ePropelled GPM50

The GPM50 delivers unmatched power, efficiency, and intelligent control in a rugged, compact package.

The series now features the GPM35, GPM50, and flagship GPM70 combining high-efficiency motors, intelligent controllers, and optional integrated planetary gearboxes to deliver exceptional torque, performance, and reliability in compact, rugged packages.

Ideal for applications including battlefield ground robotics, perimeter security, logistics support, and other demanding, rigorously tested autonomous deployments, the GPM Series enables next-generation mobility in contested and complex environments.

Working seamlessly with ePropelled's UGV power generation, power conversion management, and hybrid-ready propulsion solutions, the GPM Series forms the foundation for extended-range, durable, and mission-adaptable unmanned systems.

According to researchers International Defense, Security and Technology, Inc. The Global Military UGV Market (2025) is estimated at $1.89 billion, projected to reach $2.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.07%.

Scalable Power for Every UGV Class

The GPM Series provides a range of power and torque outputs to meet the diverse requirements of small, medium, and heavy-duty ground platforms. All GPM drives feature integrated high-resolution encoder feedback for precision speed and position control, ensuring consistent traction, accurate torque response, and superior stability across variable terrain conditions.

GPM35 - Compact Power for Autonomous Mobility

Delivering 4 kW continuous / 8 kW peak power and 35 Nm torque, the GPM35 is ideal for compact and light-duty UGVs. When paired with ePropelled's integrated 4:1 planetary gearbox, torque increases to 140 Nm, providing strong low-speed pulling capability and enhanced control on rough terrain. With 90%+ efficiency, IP67 protection, and operating range from -40°C to +60°C, the 13.5 kg GPM35 combines durability with simplicity of integration.

GPM50 - Rugged Drive for Demanding Missions

Designed for higher-load and tactical applications, the GPM50 delivers 6 kW continuous / 11 kW peak power and 52 Nm torque, with advanced field-oriented control (FOC) ensuring precise torque delivery and stability.

The integrated planetary gearbox enables customizable torque multiplication, offering adaptability across mission types and payloads.

GPM70 - High-Torque Power for Heavy-Duty Platforms

The GPM70, an Integrated Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) with onboard controller, is engineered for heavy-duty UGVs and autonomous industrial systems. With base torque of 70 Nm, the optional 8:1 integrated gearbox boosts torque up to 560 Nm, delivering exceptional pulling power and traction for demanding ground applications. The system offers smooth operation, high energy efficiency, and is rated IP67 for protection against dust and water pressure. It operates effectively from -40°C to +80°C, ensuring reliability under extreme environmental conditions.

Flexible Power Integration

All GPM systems are compatible with battery packs ranging from 16S (48V) to 24S (96V), enabling flexible integration across electric and hybrid UGV platforms. This wide voltage range provides OEMs and system integrators with design flexibility for multiple mission profiles, from silent electric operation to hybrid endurance configurations.

Integrated Planetary Gearboxes for Enhanced Torque and Control

Each GPM model can be equipped with integrated planetary gearboxes designed to deliver optimal torque multiplication, efficiency, and responsiveness. Available in 4:1 and 8:1 ratios, these gearboxes transform the motors' native torque for higher pulling power and superior control in challenging terrains. Engineered with precision gearing and durable materials, these integrated systems maintain compact form factors while minimizing power loss and noise, ensuring smooth, efficient operation across a broad range of UGV applications, from light reconnaissance vehicles to heavy-duty autonomous platforms.

Smarter by Design

Each member of the GPM Series features ePConnected, ePropelled's intelligent data and control platform offering:

Real-time monitoring of performance and temperature

Predictive diagnostics and analytics for proactive maintenance

Over-the-air (OTA) software updates and parameter customization

Support for operator inputs including joystick commands, braking, direction control, and eco/performance modes

Every ePropelled GPM drive incorporates encoder-based closed-loop speed and position control as standard, enabling precise velocity regulation, improved low-speed stability, and synchronization in multi-motor UGV configurations - essential for autonomous navigation and coordinated drivetrain performance. Encoder data seamlessly integrates with the ePConnect analytics layer, supporting predictive maintenance and adaptive control optimization. Redundant encoder channels are implemented in all GPM drives to ensure continuous feedback and reliable operation in safety-critical and dual-drive UGV platforms. This combination of intelligence and rugged engineering ensures maximum uptime, mission adaptability, and energy efficiency in the field.

Engineered for Every Environment

The GPM Series is part of ePropelled's broader UGV power ecosystem, which includes power generation and conversion management solutions designed to withstand harsh ground conditions, rough terrain, and continuous autonomous operation.

By unifying propulsion, control, and data intelligence, ePropelled enables UGVs to achieve greater range, enhanced maneuverability, and full autonomy which supports advanced defense, industrial, and research missions worldwide.

"The GPM Series represents the next generation of intelligent, integrated propulsion for unmanned systems," said Chris Thompson, V.P. Global Sales "With our GPM35, GPM50, and GPM70, we're giving OEMs a complete, scalable drive platform that delivers power, precision, and connectivity, all in compact, rugged systems designed for mission success."

"Digital Concepts Engineering have been working with ePropelled to optimize their GPM series motors for ground-based traction applications and have integrated a pair of GPM50 motors into a high-performance European UGV project which is progressing successfully through test and trials. We look forward to continued partnership with ePropelled, combining their cutting-edge motor developments with our own technologies to produce world-class autonomous UGVs" - Ed Gummow, Engineering Director, DCE.

Availability

The GPM35, GPM50, and GPM70 are now available for OEM integration and testing. Technical datasheets and configuration details are available at ePropelled.com.

About ePropelled

Based in Laconia, New Hampshire, USA, ePropelled, Inc. is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicles for air, land and sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled holds 47 patents and serves customers worldwide from its New Hampshire headquarters and manufacturing center, supported by R&D and operations facilities in the UK and India. ePropelled products are engineered to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption, and drive a faster transition to a sustainable future. For more information, contact ePropelled at dean@epropelled.com, call 603-236-7444, or visit ePropelled.com.

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.

