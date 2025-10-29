Butlr Technologies Inc: Butlr Expands Into Corporate Lab Space as Demand Surges for Anonymous Insight Into Utilization, Compliance and Building Management

Anonymous Sensors Combine AI and Body Heat Sensing Technology for Safer, More Efficient Labs

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Butlr, a leader in physical AI (PAI) technology, today announced the company's ability to support corporate laboratories with its Heatic sensors, which combine AI and body heat sensing technology to detect human presence and movement and infer actions while guaranteeing anonymity. In labs designed for life sciences, R&D, innovation, quality control, engineering, and product testing, Heatic sensors ensure compliance, proper space allocation and utilization, facilities and maintenance management, and energy efficiency.

Butlr

Butlr Logo

Butlr sensors are ideal for identifying underutilized equipment and work areas, understanding foot traffic and occupancy around hazardous materials, and when to adjust airflows, lighting, and heating/cooling systems to ensure compliance with lab safety standards.

For example, a global medical technology developer and manufacturer installed Butlr sensors to gain better insight into lab occupancy and utilization to determine if they needed to invest in a new building. Without capturing any personally identifiable information, Butlr thermal sensors understood how employees used the lab space and uncovered it was 30% underutilized. Butlr sensor data was also used to determine which pieces of lab equipment are most frequently used. These insights provided a granular approach to lab redesign, allowing the company to convert unused space into much-needed administrative workspaces. This saved unnecessary life sciences facility fit out costs, which average $846 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

"The cost and time required to set up or reconfigure a lab space goes beyond fit out expenses and includes additional costs due to underutilized equipment and space," said Honghao Deng, CEO and co-founder, Butlr. "This is driving medical technology and life sciences firms to rely on Butlr data to make more strategic decisions about commercial real estate investments."

Additionally, Butlr sensor data can be easily integrated with other third-party solutions including commercial real estate (CRE) and facilities management platforms, as well as alert systems, ensuring labs are optimized for efficiency and safety.

?About Butlr

Butlr is an MIT Media Lab spinout that fuses artificial intelligence with body heat sensing technology to build patented sensors and an anonymous spatial intelligence platform. Using thermal insights, Butlr technology understands subtle movements in a space, accurately discerns activity, occupancy, indoor location, and body posture yet is purposely designed to be incapable of capturing personally identifiable information. Butlr spatial insights are used by some of the world's largest companies in hospitality, senior living, health care, commercial real estate, retail, and public transportation to inform decisions regarding space occupancy and utilization, user experiences, patient safety, compliance, staffing, and ensuring buildings are operating with high efficiency and sustainability. These customers and partners include Verizon, Ricoh, Carrier, Netflix, Microsoft, and CBRE. For more information, visit www.butlr.com

SOURCE: Butlr Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/butlr-expands-into-corporate-lab-space-as-demand-surges-for-anony-1092103