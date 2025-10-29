INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show North America Celebrates 15th Anniversary Connecting Global Battery and EV Tech Community

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo cemented its status as the leading advanced battery and EV event in North America, concluding October 9th after four days dedicated to the cutting-edge products and innovations revolutionizing battery technology. (October 6-9, Huntington Place, Detroit)

The expo hall delivered a hands-on look at the full battery and EV technology supply chain with over 1,300 of the industry's suppliers, most notably Siemens, Parker, and Hongfa, displaying the newest advancements in battery technology, EV systems, testing, materials, thermal management and more. The New Product Showcase within the expo hall offered live exhibitor demonstrations to professionals seeking the latest technologies across commercial and industrial transportation, stationary energy storage, portable electronics and more. Michigan's Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II both attended the event to learn more about the sector and its continued impact on the state.

Executives from trailblazers in the sector including General Motors, LG Energy Solution, and SK On delivered insightful keynote presentations, sharing critical insights on the trends, policies and investments advancing the next generation of battery technology. Attendees gathered at the Open Tech Forum within the expo hall for critical insights on the future of batteries, EVs and energy storage, covering topics including battery safety, battery manufacturing, battery design and stationary energy storage. Top engineers, product developers and technical specialists led sessions at the Battery Tech Theater, giving attendees a front-row preview of the shifts actively shaping the future of electrification. This edition also saw the launch of The Battery Awards, celebrating the trailblazers who are shaping the future of electrification, sustainability, safety and advanced technologies.

"The Battery Show is where challenges are turned into opportunities," says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Manufacturing. "As the battery industry evolves along with international policy, supply chains and new technologies, the caliber of companies and professionals in attendance, in addition to the various networking events and opportunities for connection, facilitate new ideas and innovations."

Germany, United Kingdom, Canada and Italy were among the countries with dedicated pavilions in the expo hall, highlighting the global reach of The Battery Show and the interconnectedness of the sector.

Other event highlights include the festive 15th Anniversary Party which captured the electric spirit of the Motor City, featuring a live band and raffle drawing. Returning in 2025 was the Meet Up Zone, a dedicated networking lounge where participants gathered for small group discussions on key topics. The BATT to the Future Zone in the expo hall was a new, nostalgic journey into the future of batteries and EVs featuring eight innovative exhibits showcasing cutting-edge and futuristic battery technologies and other interactive experiences including a scavenger hunt and multiple receptions.

The Battery Show is a strategic platform for decision makers to explore emerging technologies, evaluate suppliers and forge partnerships that shape the future of electrification. The Battery Show South will take place at the Charlotte Convention Center April 22-23, 2026. For more information, visit www.thebatteryshowsouth.com.

