Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
29.10.2025
SCS Global Services: SCS Standards and Assurance Systems Releases SCS-004 Certification Standard for Responsible Advanced/Chemical/Molecular Recycling for Public Review

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce that a newly developed certification standard for Responsible Advanced/Chemical/Molecular Recycling is now available for public review.

The Certification Standard for Responsible Advanced/Chemical/Molecular Recycling (SCS-004) has been developed to establish a credible basis for independently assessing and certifying the environmentally and socially responsible production of recycled materials and to bring transparency to advanced/chemical/molecular recycling operations.

The Standard, which was developed with the input of 11 chemical companies-including Alterra, Braven Environmental, Brightmark, Eastman Chemical Company, GreenMantra Technologies, and LyondellBasell-is primarily applicable to recyclers handling polymers (e.g., plastics, textiles, elastomers) and to different advanced, chemical, and molecular recycling technologies, such as pyrolysis, solvolysis, depolymerization, and gasification.

The standard is based on the?Responsible Production Guidelines to Ensure Progressive Advanced / Chemical / Molecular Recycling Operations White Paper, published in May 2024 by the US Plastics Pact, and builds upon standardization work initiated by the Ocean Plastic Leadership Network (OPLN) in 2024.

A webinar will be held to introduce the Standard at 10AM PST on November 18, 2025. Registration is available here.

The public is welcome to comment on the new standard until December 01, 2025. To view the draft and submit comments, please reach out to?standards@scsstandards.org, or please visit Certification Standard for Responsible Advanced, Chemical and Molecular (ACM) Recycling | SCS Standards.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.?

Media Contact

Victoria Norman
Executive Director
















