GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2025 14:42 Uhr
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

WABASH, Ind., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTC PINK: FFWC) (10/28/25 Close: $43.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,518,000 or $1.40 per common share compared to $1,243,000 or $1.09 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $4,514,000,000 compared to $3,782,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Credit loss expense was $75,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,268,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $1,280,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Noninterest expense was $4,002,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $3,695,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The three months ended September 30, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.90% compared to 9.89% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The three months ended September 30, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.06% compared to 0.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.34% at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $7,416,000 at September 30, 2025 compared to $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 9.23% compared to 8.88% at September 30, 2024. Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $572,522,000 compared to $570,108,000 at June 30, 2025. Shareholders' equity was $52,856,000 at September 30, 2025 compared to $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 729 shares at an average price of $40.00. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
September 30June 30
2025 2025
Unaudited
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions$3,958,249 $7,166,023
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 4,657,089 3,649,597
Cash and cash equivalents 8,615,338 10,815,620
Securities available for sale 104,752,012 103,067,093
Loans held for sale 398,609 314,800
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,781,780
at September 30, 2025 and $5,703,128 at June 30, 2025 425,452,519 422,829,649
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,739,500 1,739,500
Accrued interest receivable 3,063,836 3,055,402
Premises and equipment, net 7,685,798 7,602,679
Mortgage servicing rights 1,060,459 1,072,056
Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,278,477 13,165,670
Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898
Repossessed Assets 38,560 38,560
Other assets 5,223,192 5,192,615
Total assets$572,522,198 $570,107,542
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing$52,773,862 $52,521,124
Interest-bearing 430,831,454 453,607,241
Total deposits 483,605,316 506,128,365
Borrowings 31,800,000 10,000,000
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,260,386 4,035,448
Total liabilities 519,665,702 520,163,813
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,087,250 at September 30, 2025 and 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 18,363 18,363
Additional paid-in capital 10,187,778 10,233,608
Retained earnings 67,093,471 65,911,649
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,851,654) (11,560,272)
Treasury stock, at cost: 749,078 at September 30, 2025 and
753,350 at June 30, 2025 (14,591,462) (14,659,619)
Total shareholders' equity 52,856,496 49,943,729
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$572,522,198 $570,107,542
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended September 30
2025 2024
UnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees$6,120,085$5,731,067
Taxable securities 564,446 537,550
Tax exempt securities 397,230 405,837
Other 66,803 194,422
Total interest and dividend income 7,148,564 6,868,876
Interest expense:
Deposits 2,367,867 3,087,331
Borrowings 266,244 -
Total interest expense 2,634,111 3,087,331
Net interest income 4,514,453 3,781,545
Provision for credit losses 75,000 -
Net interest income after provision for 4,439,453 3,781,545
credit losses
Noninterest income:
Net gains on sales of loans 154,391 98,012
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets 25,527 -
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - (684)
Commission income 418,566 484,080
Service charges and fees 250,839 256,532
Earnings on life insurance 112,807 107,679
Other 306,198 334,874
Total noninterest income 1,268,328 1,280,493
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits 2,038,487 2,041,613
Occupancy and equipment 307,116 322,074
Professional 154,881 142,751
Marketing 106,748 90,441
Deposit insurance premium 102,000 87,261
Regulatory assessment 11,018 7,713
Correspondent bank charges 26,473 22,499
Data processing 653,892 468,590
Printing, postage and supplies 69,435 72,208
Expense on life insurance 28,944 34,542
Contribution expense 7,500 9,501
Expense on REO 2,042 -
Other 493,743 396,231
Total noninterest expense 4,002,279 3,695,424
Income before income taxes 1,705,502 1,366,614
Income tax expense 187,623 123,928
Net income$1,517,879$1,242,686
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
Three Months Ended September 30
2025 2024
UnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:
Earnings$1.40 $1.09
Diluted earnings$1.40 $1.09
Dividends paid$0.31 $0.30
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,087,307 1,139,782
Shares outstanding end of period 1,087,250 1,134,993
Supplemental data:
Net interest margin ** 3.23% 2.70%
Return on average assets *** 1.06% 0.86%
Return on average common equity *** 11.90% 9.89%
September 30June 30
2025 2025
Nonperforming assets *$7,416,035 $8,147,342
Repossessed assets$38,560 $38,560
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized


FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


