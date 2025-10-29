MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.: MEDIROM to Launch New Treasury Strategy Utilizing Cryptocurrency

TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Kouji Eguchi; listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol NASDAQ: MRM; hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces the launch of a new treasury strategy utilizing cryptocurrency. As part of this strategy, the Board of Directors has resolved to hold Worldcoin (WLD), a Proof of Human authentication protocol, as a reserve asset, aiming to diversify business activities and mitigate financial risks.

As of October 28, 2025, our group holds 6,840 WLD. These held WLD are intended for use through our product, the MOTHER Bracelet, a smart tracker requiring no charging. Specifically, we plan to distribute WLD as an incentive to users with specific medical conditions when they provide vital data using the MOTHER Bracelet. This incentive program aims to collect vital data from a larger patient population.

As mentioned earlier, this matter was formally approved at our extraordinary board meeting held today, Japan time. We will continue to actively explore the potential for business activities and financial strategies utilizing cryptocurrency, conducting risk analysis at each board meeting before implementation.

Treasury Strategy Objectives Explore new business growth opportunities leveraging digital assets Utilize as incentives for large-scale vital data collection Risk hedging through diversification of held assets

Composition of Reserve Assets Hold WLD as part of reserve assets, assuming a certain level of cash and deposit liquidity is maintained Hold Ethereum (ETH) as a secondary asset





We will continue to promote asset management utilizing crypto assets while ensuring transparency in our treasury strategy. We will disclose information regarding the status of held assets, investment policies, risks, etc., as necessary and in a timely manner.

?MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

NASDAQ Symbol: MRM

Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Web: https://medirom.co.jp/en

Contact: ir@medirom.co.jp



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/384d53f3-9cf1-49ea-9120-afdc95707986

