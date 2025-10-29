Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ1
Tradegate
29.10.25 | 17:25
0,390 Euro
-9,30 % -0,040
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2025 16:42 Uhr
153 Leser
Groupe Casino: Re: Kretinsky injects new life

Casino Group Communication

Paris, 29 October 2025

Further to the article published today by Olivier Dauvers entitled "Casino: Kretinsky réinjecte de l'oxygène" ("Casino: Kretinsky injects new life"), Casino Group categorically denies the information that Daniel Kretinsky has "injected €500 million into the retailer's accounts."

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
