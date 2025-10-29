Truth 22 Productions Inc: Corey Feldman and Adrien Skye Announce The Gothspel of Adrien Skye… Out October 30 on CiFi Records

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Actor, musician, and pop culture icon Corey Feldman and rising artist Adrien Skye are celebrating the release of The Gothspel of Adrien Skye…, out October 30 via CiFi Records, exclusively distributed through WHOmag/The Orchard/SONY.

Following her debut single "Circus Queen," which surpassed 1,000 streams on Spotify and over 1,000 views on YouTube in its first week, Adrien Skye continues to captivate with her cinematic sound and haunting vocals. The five-track EP - produced, composed, and musically arranged by Feldman - fuses gothic pop, gospel, and theatrical rock into a powerful journey of empowerment and emotional transformation.

The EP features standout tracks including the hauntingly beautiful "Vampires Ballad," releasing on Halloween, which the duo hopes will inspire fans to create original TikTok videos capturing the song's mysterious, ethereal spirit. Another highlight is "I'm Down (Pits of Hell)," a duet co-written by Feldman and Rachel Suter, featuring Feldman on vocals, keyboards, and drums. Feldman also performs drums across every track on the project.

"Adrien has created something truly special," says Feldman. "The Gothspel of Adrien Skye… is a deeply emotional, theatrical experience - and I wanted to give her vision the full CiFi treatment. The result feels cinematic, powerful, and timeless."

Adrien adds, "This EP is for anyone who's ever felt like they weren't enough. It's dark, but there's light in it too - it's about finding strength in vulnerability."

The release follows Feldman and Skye's recent appearance on KTLA ( watch here ), where they discussed Adrien's debut, Feldman's music, and his recent run on Dancing with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Feldman's own EP, Evolutions (22 for 4) - released September 22 - continues to perform strongly, with over 50,000 Spotify streams, while singles "Characters" and "Retro Rock" climb the charts ("Characters" recently reached #32 on the Mediabase Indicator Chart*).*

As Feldman celebrates the 40th anniversaries of Stand By Me and The Goonies with upcoming reunion screenings and Q&A events, he's also teasing a dance EP and possible world tour in early 2026. Feldman remarked, "Between my new material, Adrien's debut, and these milestone celebrations - fans are getting a feast of new energy, nostalgia, and creativity. I'm giving them plenty to eat."

For more information, visit www.coreyfeldman.net CiFi Records is exclusively distributed through WHOmag/The Orchard/SONY.

