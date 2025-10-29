Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany releases long-term targets

Company announcement (inside information)

No. 30/2025

29 October 2025

Netcompany releases long-term targets

In connection with the upcoming release of the Interim Report Q3 2025 on 30 October 2025, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") has today updated and released its financial long-term targets.

The targets are as follows:

Long-term organic revenue growth for the Group through any business cycle of between 5% and 10%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin above 20% for the Group to be reached by 2029.

Dynamic cash redistribution using share buyback programmes and dividends of all free cash flow before any acquisitions and observing leverage target.

Completion of the DKK 2bn share buyback programme by 2026, as originally introduced in 2023, to be fully honoured.

Leverage ratio below 1x.

During the upcoming Capital Markets Day on 31 October 2025, Netcompany will elaborate on strategic initiatives and discuss financial targets.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Media:

Jacob Therkelsen, Head of PR and Public Affairs, +45 31 12 67 08

Investors:

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

