Sogeclair: 9-month turnover as of September 30, 2025: +1,4% at €117.4M

9-MONTH TURNOVER AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025: +1.4% at €117.4M

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +1.8%

THIRD QUARTER GROWTH: TURNOVER +0.4% at €36.9M

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +2.2%

Blagnac, France, October 29, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces its turnover over 9 months ending on September 30th, 2025. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

(*) At constant exchange rate: exchange rate fluctuations over the period represent €-0.5M against €0M in 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Group posted turnover of €117.4 million, up slightly by +1.4% and +1.8% at constant exchange rate.

In the third quarter, turnover rose slightly to €36.9 million (+0.4% and +2.2% at constant perimeter and exchange rates).

Consolidated turnover for Q3 2025 (IFRS)

By sector of activity:

Commercial aviation (35.6% of turnover) grew by 3.4% as a result of diversification. Business aviation (34.2% of turnover) declined by 7%, mainly due to the anticipated decline in manufacturing activities in North America (backlog catch-up in 2023 and 2024) and an unfavorable base effect (+19.4% in 2024). The defense sector (14% of turnover*) grew strongly, up 30.8%.

The automotive sector (7.1% of turnover) declined by 2.9% and the rail sector (5.3% of turnover) declined by 11.8%. The space sector (2.5% of turnover) grew by 18.7%.

The effective diversification of our markets and sectors enables us to sustain growth in a challenging market environment, particularly in the rail and automotive sectors.

(*) For information, in previous years, projects related to the defense aeronautics sector were consolidated within the overall business aviation sector. This year, these projects have been separated into separate business segments.

To make comparison with 2024, we are reporting turnover trends after adjustment for these markets.

By geographical area: within the ONE SOGECLAIR organization, the performance measured below corresponds to the location of our subsidiaries by geographical area and not according to the geographical location of our customers.

Location

SUBSIDIARIES

(in €M) Turnover 9 month 2025 Turnover 9 month 2024 Weight in turnover 2025

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 81.1 76.3 69.0% + 6.3% Europe (except France) 5.9 4.8 5.0% + 22.3% America 27.3 30.3 23.2% - 10.1% Asia-Pacific 3.1 4.2 2.6% - 27.0% Rest of the world 0.1 0.2 0.1% - 34.0% Total 117.4 115.8 100% + 1.4%

Differences are due to rounding.

Turnover generated in France (69% of total turnover) rose by 6.3%.

Turnover in Europe excluding France (5% of total turnover) rose sharply by 22.3%.

The America area (23.2% of turnover) declined by 10.1%, penalized by exchange rate fluctuations and an unfavorable base effect in the third quarter. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific area (2.6% of turnover) declined sharply by 27%.

By Business Unit

Business Unit Turnover 9-month 2025 (€M) Weight in turnover 2025

(as %) Variation

(as %) Engineering



At constant exchange rate and perimeter 60.7

60.7 51.7%

51.5% +8.2%

+8.3% Solutions



At constant exchange rate and perimeter 56.7

57.2 48.3%

48.5% -5.0%

-4.2%

Differences are due to rounding.

ACTIVITIES REPORT

Engineering BU, a Q3 in line with the promising year 2025

The Engineering BU continues to drive the group's growth over the year (+8.2%).

The Defense sector keeps on growing strongly (+40.8%) and is benefiting from a rapidly developing market. Business aviation, up 3.6%, is growing thanks to our expertise in North America, mainly in Canada. Commercial aviation, up 4.8%, is being driven by stronger performance in France and Germany.



Diversification efforts coupled with the strong performance of its traditional sectors enabled the Engineering BU to perform well throughout 2025.

Solutions BU marks time while waiting for its order book to fill up again

The BU Solutions, down 5% (-4.2% at constant perimeter and exchange rates), continues to be penalized by an unfavorable base effect and negative exchange rate fluctuations.



Simulation activities declined by 5.2% (-4% at constant perimeter and exchange rates) due to the downturn in the rail sector and the crisis in the automotive sector.

The ongoing rebuilding of the order book should begin to have an impact on the rail sector from 2026 onwards.

The Equipment activities was impacted by an unfavorable base effect that continued into Q3, mainly on aircraft interior products in North America, following improvements in industrial processes and the recovery of delivery delays in 2024. A product diversification plan and a commercial reinforcement plan currently underway should bear fruit in 2026.

The increase in production rates in the thermoplastics activities saw its impact on turnover reduced by exchange rate fluctuations (+4%; +6.8% at constant exchange rate).

The Defense activity has seen its turnover double since the beginning of the year.

PERSPECTIVES

The group posted slight growth in turnover despite the complex economic and geopolitical environment and unfavorable exchange rate evolution. This increase was driven by the strong performance of our traditional business lines and the rapid growth of the Defense sector in Europe.

At the same time, the various improvement plans launched in 2025 (commercial and operational diversification, continuous improvement) will bear fruit in 2026.

