Americas Market Intelligence Publishes Its 2026 Forecast for Latin America

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has just published its 2026 Forecast for Latin America. AMI has been providing market intelligence, market research and consulting services to help its clients grow, measure and protect their businesses in Latin America since 1993. Its team of experts has honed its knowledge over the course of over 4,500 market studies and consulting engagements produced for a wide range of Fortune 100 companies in a dozen different industries.

2026 Latin America Forecast by Americas Market Intelligence



Its 2026 Latin America Forecast focuses on the regional outlook and zooms in on challenges in specific countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and others. But that short-term view is only part of AMI's LatAm Forecast. "There are longer-term currents driven by a range of sources that will shape Latin America's future in 2026 and beyond," explains John Price, Managing Director of AMI. "We highlighted 4 trends in the 2026 Forecast and explained how they will impact key industries like payments, logistics, energy and mining," says Price.

Those 4 trends are:

Global supply chain disruption

A volatile regulatory environment

The rising influence of Asian business models & standards

Technology adoption

"For each of these trends, our industry practice leaders explained how they will affect each industry and developed recommendations for companies for acting on these trends, both in terms of leveraging opportunities and guarding against threats," points out Price. This approach dovetails with AMI's services, which fall into three categories: helping companies grow, measure and/or protect their business operations in Latin America.

AMI initially shared the 2026 Latin America Forecast in a webinar broadcast in October with hundreds of attendees but seeks to make it more broadly available via its website. "Our annual forecasting webinar helps companies forecast their operations on the trends and markets that really matter," explains Price.

About Americas Market Intelligence

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy for Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, consumer goods/services and the industrial sector. AMI's bespoke market intelligence engagements are built on human intelligence and an experienced approach to analysis.

